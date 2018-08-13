fbpx

New SMRT CEO sold his car & moved house just to take MRT to work

Rebuilding trust is not easy.

Tanya Ong | August 13, 2018 @ 02:23 pm

SMRT’s new CEO Neo Kian Hong assumed his role just earlier this month on Aug. 1.

Sold car, moved house

On Aug. 13, Neo shared that SMRT will be focused on providing safe and reliable train services for the public.

But in order to get a better understanding of the current problems, Channel NewsAsia report revealed that Neo has since taken some steps to prepare himself for the job — such as by taking the train to work.

Taking public transport instead of buying new car

During a visit to SMRT’s Bishan depot, Neo shared that he recently sold his car and opted not to buy a new one.

Instead, he would take public transport and taxis instead so as to “understand the issues” and “do work at the same time even as [he is] travelling”:

“I sold my car earlier on but I didn’t want to buy a new car because it is more useful for me to take the MRT to understand the issues and take our company’s assets like our taxis and buses and so on because I can do work at the same time even as I am travelling.”

Moved to new home

In addition, he and his family have also moved near Shunfu just so that he can take the train to work.

“It’s because of this job. I moved near Shunfu to be exact, just to make sure I can take the trains to work and that its easier for me and that my family can support me in doing this.”

People of Singapore react

In response, some in Singapore have reacted with scepticism.

They pointed out that only “time will tell” if this move would actually result in substantial changes:

Others, however, were slightly more optimistic. They called it a “good start” and encouraged people to give the new CEO a chance:

However, as one commenter aptly pointed out, the true challenge for Neo will be in rebuilding the trust of the public:

“Trust, once broken, is hard to win back.”

Top photo adapted from SMRT’s Facebook

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

