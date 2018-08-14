fbpx

Back
﻿

New Oppo R17, another super selfie phone, to be launched on Aug. 18, 2018

Time for selfies again.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 14, 2018 @ 11:28 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Oppo is a perfectly good phone in its own right.

Oppo, the selfie phone

But mention the brand, the first and sometimes only thing people mention is the crisp selfies you can take with it.

And that reputation is something Oppo openly embraces, as seen in their F3’s dual frontal camera.

Image from Inspire2Rise’s YouTube

Their new flagship model is no different.

Smallest camera

The R17 carries on the Oppo tradition of selfie cameras with ludicrously high megapixels.

The 24 megapixel front camera with a f2.0 aperture is brought over from their “selfie master” F7 and their Find X.

But the more intriguing aspect is just how small their frontal camera notch is.

Which makes their R15 notch look almost gigantic.

Image from Gadget View YouTube

Here are some of the other specs that has been confirmed.

-6.4″ AMOLED
-Full HD+ resolution
-10nm process Snapdragon 670, which is the first time the Snapdragon 670 will be used in a phone
-24MP frontal camera, with rear camera A.I that can read up to 800 scenes
-3,500 mAh, with quick charging technology
-Colour OS 5.2 main UI platform, which is based on the Android 8.1 UI platform

The actual price of the phone will be announced on Aug. 18.

Image and screenshots via Oppo

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Newstead Technologies closing down sale from now till Feb. 17, 2019 offers 30% off storewide

Can spend all your angpao money here.

February 16, 05:20 pm

IKEA S'pore comes up with cheeky post-Valentine's ad, S'poreans have the best responses

Variety of responses.

February 16, 02:03 pm

40 undergraduate programmes in NTU will consider passion over grades for 2019 admissions

This initiative is part of the school's holistic education approach.

February 16, 01:35 pm

9-year-old S'pore swimmer explains why he trains 6 times a week instead of playing with friends

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

February 16, 12:37 pm

Kids below 12 to enjoy free Happy Meals when they order in Mandarin this weekend

Ordering a Happy Meal has never been more fun for kids.

February 16, 09:00 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close