New Oppo R17, another super selfie phone, to be launched on Aug. 18, 2018

Oppo is a perfectly good phone in its own right.

Oppo, the selfie phone

But mention the brand, the first and sometimes only thing people mention is the crisp selfies you can take with it.

And that reputation is something Oppo openly embraces, as seen in their F3’s dual frontal camera.

Their new flagship model is no different.

Smallest camera

The R17 carries on the Oppo tradition of selfie cameras with ludicrously high megapixels.

The 24 megapixel front camera with a f2.0 aperture is brought over from their “selfie master” F7 and their Find X.

But the more intriguing aspect is just how small their frontal camera notch is.

Which makes their R15 notch look almost gigantic.

Here are some of the other specs that has been confirmed.

-6.4″ AMOLED

-Full HD+ resolution

-10nm process Snapdragon 670, which is the first time the Snapdragon 670 will be used in a phone

-24MP frontal camera, with rear camera A.I that can read up to 800 scenes

-3,500 mAh, with quick charging technology

-Colour OS 5.2 main UI platform, which is based on the Android 8.1 UI platform

The actual price of the phone will be announced on Aug. 18.

Image and screenshots via Oppo