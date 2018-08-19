fbpx

Letters by 8-year-old kids shown during National Day Rally way more coherent than when we were 8

Noice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 19, 2018 @ 11:17 pm

The very first topic brought up during the English speech was the Trump-Kim summit.

Here is a basic rundown of what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had to say about it.

– Singapore was chosen due to our impressive infrastructure, position as a serious and reliable partner, and due to us being friendly and straight with all parties.

– Everyone involved with the event had to work 24/7 during their visit, even the Muslim officers, who were fasting at that time.

– Singapore treated journalists who came here very well.

– Singapore did great.

But for all the plaudits that have been lavished upon us, the most endearing praise might have been delivered by some eight-year-olds.

Lighted hearted

PM Lee highlighted excerpts from two letters sent by Methodist Girls Primary Schools students.

Photo by Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

The first letter thanked Singapore for having “lighted the world” by hosting the summit, and how, “When Singaporeans work together, we can do great things”.

The second excerpt expressed how “Singapore may be a small country but we have big hearts”.

Repeat: Those were from eight-year-olds.

Here’s a Telegram post showcasing some letters by the children.

Here’s what we can make out of the letters.

Dear Singapore,

You had been a blessing to the world. At the Kim Trump summit on 12 June. From this historic when Singaporeans work togethers, we can do great things.

Thank you and god blessing.

Historic is a big word, and while an eight-year-old might know that word, using it with such confidence and panache is very impressive.

“Dear Singapore,

Our class of 8-year-olds voted the DPRK-USA Singapore summit to be the greatest blessing. We are proud of the way Singapore carried her candle and lighted the world on 12 June.

God bless our nation.”

PM Lee mentioned the “lighted the world” part during his speech, but despite the slight grammatical snafu, this is incredibly impressive.

Firstly, this kid knows proper hyphenation, which is insane.

And “carried her candle and lighted the world” is an impressive stab at metaphors.

The other letters are somewhat blocked off, but some excerpts can still be read.

“You have been an inspiration to the world!

“The Kim-Trump summit… significant event.”

“From this historic event, I learnt something valuable! Try even when things look difficult.”

“Try even when things look difficult” is straight out of an inspirational sports movie.

Kids are getting smarter.

Image adapted from MCI and LHL’s telegram

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

