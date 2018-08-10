Cheeky young performers snuck internet memes into NDP 2018

The 2018 National Day Parade is finally over after weeks of preparation.

Advertisement

While some viewers had mixed feelings over certain aspects of 2018’s show, most were welcoming of this year’s humble and heartwarming approach.

But, of course, with a parade filled with hundreds of youth performers and volunteers, someone had to pull a fast one on national television.

After all, it’s a chance that only comes a grand total of once a year.

The Circle Game

The first incident involved this cheeky young man who was dressed as a construction worker during Act 1 of the parade.

It was the segment where singer Gareth Fernandez crooned to the crowd.

Advertisement

On repeated instances, he flashed an upside-down “OK” sign.

Before the camera finally panned away from the group of dancers he was with, he snuck one last sign:

This is based on a thing called the “Circle Game”, where you make a circle with your index finger and thumb.

The aim is to trick your friends (or in this case, the viewer) to look at your hand — if they see the circle, they lose.

While it’s been around for years, it has since found its way into recent memes.

Not many can do it under 1 minute pic.twitter.com/YEgG1wdPqS — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) July 24, 2018

Whether online or offline, the game is intended to frustrate the viewer but amuse the creator or executor, which was very much the case for this one young man.

Advertisement

The Shoot Dance/ Fortnite Emote

That Circle Game wasn’t about to go down in history alone.

When President Halimah Yacob was shaking hands with the performers during the closing of the parade, the camera cut to a bunch of kids celebrating the end of NDP with a rather interesting dance.

This is known as the “Shoot Dance”.

Originally, it debuted in a music video of its same name, Shoot by Blocboy JB, but it became so popular on its own as a dance move, it is now one of the many dance moves that have since been immortalised in the game Fortnite.

Players can make their avatars execute such dances as an emote, and since Fortnite has become so wildly popular with the younger folks, it’s obvious why these kids are emulating the dance in real life.

So there you have it, a Meme Day Parade.

Top image via screenshots from Toggle’s NDP videos