Here’s a collection of food promos all over S’pore for National Day 2018

Feeling peckish this National Day and don’t mind braving the crowds to get to your favourite food places?

Advertisement

Here are some restaurants and eateries that are offering National Day promos to celebrate our 53rd independence day:

Burger King

If you haven’t already tried their new Hainanese and Rendang burgers, perhaps now is a good chance to do so.

Fish & Co.

Half price for the ‘Singapore Fish and Chips”. Only for today.

Kuishin Bo

You’ve to come dressed in either red or white for this promo. For what says ‘Happy Birthday Singapore’ better than be dressed in our national colours, right?

Only available till today. Don’t forget to call for a reservation first!

Where: Level 3 of the North Wing of Suntec City, #03-334

Beard Papa

Time for bulk buying if you’re a fan of their cream puffs. Can even share some with your friends and family too.

Advertisement

Nipong Naepong

Check if your NRIC number has both ‘3’ and ‘5’! Only for full-priced a la carte items. Available till August 12.

Where: JEM, 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-16 & [email protected], 313 Orchard Rd, #B3-03

Nihon Mura

Just when you think Nihon Mura can’t get any cheaper. Only if you manage to eat 53 plates of sushi or more.

Advertisement

Froroll

One for one frocups for takeaways only, and only today.

Where: The Venue Shoppes #01-26, Singapore 347836

Song Fa Bak Kut Teh

Only limited to the first 53 bowls for today.

Advertisement

Hoshino Coffee

Bring someone along! Only till August 12.

Where: All outlets in Singapore (Plaza Singapura, Suntec City, Capitol Piazza, ION Orchard, Raffles, Holland Village, United Square, OneKM Mall, Bedok Point)

Al Capone’s Ristorante & Bar

Get cheap Tiger Beer here.

Also, this hawker stall at Block 58 New Upper Changi Road is offering char kway teow at 50 cents per plate, but only if you bring your own egg.

You can look out for more food promos on Chope and the SG Kiasu Foodies Telegram channel.

Advertisement

Top photos via Fish & Co. Singapore and Kuishin Bo