fbpx

Back
﻿

Here’s a collection of food promos all over S’pore for National Day 2018

Get fat this National Day weekend.

Kayla Wong | August 9, 2018 @ 01:03 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Feeling peckish this National Day and don’t mind braving the crowds to get to your favourite food places?

Here are some restaurants and eateries that are offering National Day promos to celebrate our 53rd independence day:

Burger King

If you haven’t already tried their new Hainanese and Rendang burgers, perhaps now is a good chance to do so.

Fish & Co.

Half price for the ‘Singapore Fish and Chips”. Only for today.

Kuishin Bo

You’ve to come dressed in either red or white for this promo. For what says ‘Happy Birthday Singapore’ better than be dressed in our national colours, right?

Only available till today. Don’t forget to call for a reservation first!

Where: Level 3 of the North Wing of Suntec City, #03-334

Beard Papa

Time for bulk buying if you’re a fan of their cream puffs. Can even share some with your friends and family too.

Nipong Naepong

Check if your NRIC number has both ‘3’ and ‘5’! Only for full-priced a la carte items. Available till August 12.

Where: JEM, 50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-16 & [email protected], 313 Orchard Rd, #B3-03

Nihon Mura

Just when you think Nihon Mura can’t get any cheaper. Only if you manage to eat 53 plates of sushi or more.

Froroll

One for one frocups for takeaways only, and only today.

Where: The Venue Shoppes #01-26, Singapore 347836

Song Fa Bak Kut Teh

Only limited to the first 53 bowls for today.

Hoshino Coffee

Bring someone along! Only till August 12.

Where: All outlets in Singapore (Plaza Singapura, Suntec City, Capitol Piazza, ION Orchard, Raffles, Holland Village, United Square, OneKM Mall, Bedok Point)

Al Capone’s Ristorante & Bar

Get cheap Tiger Beer here.

Also, this hawker stall at Block 58 New Upper Changi Road is offering char kway teow at 50 cents per plate, but only if you bring your own egg.

You can look out for more food promos on Chope and the SG Kiasu Foodies Telegram channel.

Top photos via Fish & Co. Singapore and Kuishin Bo

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

NUS study: HDB resale prices depreciate less than private freehold properties after 30 years

The HDB flat might be a pretty good investment after all.

February 14, 12:03 am

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a 'pathological liar'

The doctor who treated Brochez in prison also criticised the American for his allegations.

February 13, 11:44 pm

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson in S'pore, hanging out at Joo Chiat & Ion Orchard

Hope they have a marvellous time here.

February 13, 11:31 pm

American HIV leaker claims he was gang raped in prison, S'pore police calls him 'pathological liar'

He further alleged that the gang-rape was also how he contracted HIV.

February 13, 09:05 pm

Singapore Art Museum buildings to undergo renovation soon, but not before an epic party

Party at SAM on Feb. 16 to 17, 2019.

February 13, 08:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close