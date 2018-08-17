fbpx

Mynah in S’pore evolves from stealing scraps, heads straight for fresh bread from bakery in Lavender

Apecks predator.

Mandy How | August 17, 2018 @ 09:30 am

Mynahs pecking away at leftover hawker food are a common sight.

On another occasion, one member of this increasingly-sophisticated species even purposefully left its mark on our trains:

Mynah poops on MRT train seat

Now, another of these feathered friends of ours has been caught on camera valiantly working to fulfil the role of a bread-winner.

This was shared on Thursday, August 16, by a Malaysian woman who appears to have been decidedly upset by the bird’s actions: 

The video, which shows the mynah in action:

Here’s the text of her post, translated:

I walked past a bakery in Singapore Lavender and saw this sight. I kindly informed the shopkeeper as I thought she did not know about it, but she gave me a look and subsequently ignored me. The bread that has been eaten by the bird will have germs, right? Is it still fit to be sold? Will the relevant unit please sort it out, will be most grateful!

In case you didn’t watch the video:

If you’re curious, the mynah neither tasted victory nor walked away with the spoils (not in the video, anyway).

Sad 🙁

Top image from Sally Lee’s Facebook post

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

