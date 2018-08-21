fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sians angry S’pore nominating hawker culture for Unesco listing

Some things never change.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 21, 2018 @ 03:20 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Our hawker culture has been selected as Singapore’s nomination for the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Aug. 19, 2018, after it was deemed a piece of heritage representative of the Singaporean identity throughout a series of public engagement efforts.

S’pore nominates hawker culture as Unesco intangible cultural heritage

This comes after Singapore’s National Heritage Board (NHB) crowdsourcing of various aspects of intangible cultural heritage that Singaporeans deem important for safekeeping, as part of creating an intangible cultural heritage inventory with Singaporeans.

The results, particularly hawker culture, was heavily emphasised by Singaporeans.

Malaysia Reacts

News has since spread to our neighbours, and Malaysians aren’t happy.

If you’ve been living under a rock, Malaysians (and Indonesians) often bemoan Singapore claiming part of their food culture as our own, when they feel most of Singapore’s food heritage originated from them.

Singapore’s attempt to make it to part of Unesco’s list,  this didn’t sit well with Malaysians even though the selection hasn’t been officially nominated.

Some of them stated how impersonal our hawker centres may seem

Screenshots via The Star Online’s Facebook post

And of course, any part of the debate would not be complete without criticism of Singaporean food’s unoriginality:

Screenshots via The Star Online’s Facebook post

Some nominated Penang as a better choice.

Screenshots via The Star Online’s Facebook post

But others also pointed out that it’s more about culture rather than food, and what has become unique to Singapore.

 

Screenshots via The Star Online’s Facebook post

We suppose our hurried efforts to get it nominated is a classic sign of a being kiasu.

Screenshots via The Star Online’s Facebook post

Screenshot via Channel NewsAsia’s Facebook post
Done already lah.

Top photo via Yishun Park Hawker Centre’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore's WW2 markers will display info in 4 official languages & Japanese, thanks to George Yeo

Lest we forget.

February 24, 02:00 am

Crocodile caught at Lower Seletar Reservoir after almost 10 days, location closed "till further notice"

Crikey.

February 24, 01:17 am

S'pore Democratic Party seeks 300-500 volunteers in general election campaign launch

It begins.

February 23, 08:55 pm

Naked mole rat lookalike rescued along Barker Road turns out to be a baby squirrel

Sadly, a reunion for the baby with its mother was not to be.

February 23, 04:14 pm

I am a young, middle-income, HDB-dwelling S’porean, & I don’t mind paying more income taxes. Here’s why.

Perhaps it is less about competitiveness than it might be about our mindsets as a people, and a little bit of political will.

February 23, 03:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close