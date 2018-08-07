M’sia minister in S’pore for medical treatment; visited by PM Lee, Teo Chee Hean, Goh Chok Tong

Malaysia’s Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was in Singapore to receive medical treatment over the past month at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

According to local media, the former member of UMNO (part of the ex-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition) was discharged on Tuesday, Aug. 7, after spending close to a month recuperating from a July 12 surgery to remove a growth on his pancreas.

But the real story here is the illustrious list of visitors he received during his stay at Mount E.

Here’s a sampling of the roll call:

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad:

Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Sultan Iskandar of Johor:

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, whom he described as “an old friend”:

And also Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong

In a Facebook post, Goh, also an old friend of Muhyiddin’s, wished him “smooth sailing ahead” as Malaysia “needs him”:

Muhyiddin also posted photos of himself and the hospital staff to thank them for their care over the past few weeks:

The caption, attributed to Press Secretary to the Minister of Home Affairs Hafiz bin Abdul Halim, is translated as:

“YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Hj Mohd Yassin was allowed to leave the hospital after completion of surgery and treatment. He will be resting temporarily with the family. Thank you to all of Singapore’s doctors, nurses and staff of Mount Elizabeth Hospital. Thank you to all who have prayed for his health and spent time visiting YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Hj Mohd Yassin while he was there.”

Top image adapted from Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook page.