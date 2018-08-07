Back


M’sia minister in S’pore for medical treatment; visited by PM Lee, Teo Chee Hean, Goh Chok Tong

It's nice to receive visits from friends when you're in hospital.

Sulaiman Daud | August 7, 2018 @ 10:23 pm

Malaysia’s Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was in Singapore to receive medical treatment over the past month at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

According to local media, the former member of UMNO (part of the ex-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition) was discharged on Tuesday, Aug. 7, after spending close to a month recuperating from a July 12 surgery to remove a growth on his pancreas.

But the real story here is the illustrious list of visitors he received during his stay at Mount E.

Here’s a sampling of the roll call:

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Pic from Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook page.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad:

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Pic from Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook page.

Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Sultan Iskandar of Johor:

Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Sultan Iskandar of Johor. Pic from Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook page.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, whom he described as “an old friend”:

Pic from Teo Chee Hean’s Facebook page.

And also Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong

In a Facebook post, Goh, also an old friend of Muhyiddin’s, wished him “smooth sailing ahead” as Malaysia “needs him”:

Pic from MParader’s Facebook page.

Muhyiddin also posted photos of himself and the hospital staff to thank them for their care over the past few weeks:

The caption, attributed to Press Secretary to the Minister of Home Affairs Hafiz bin Abdul Halim, is translated as:

“YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Hj Mohd Yassin was allowed to leave the hospital after completion of surgery and treatment.

He will be resting temporarily with the family.

Thank you to all of Singapore’s doctors, nurses and staff of Mount Elizabeth Hospital. Thank you to all who have prayed for his health and spent time visiting YB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Hj Mohd Yassin while he was there.”

Top image adapted from Muhyiddin Yassin’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

