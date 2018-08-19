PM Lee visibly moved when he recalled older S’poreans’ contributions during early years of independence

At this year’s 2018 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to the generation of Singaporeans who were born in the 1950s and promised to come up with a package to help them with their medical expenses.

“Merdeka Generation, 立国一代, Generasi Merdeka”

PM Lee calls this group the Merdeka Generation.

PM Lee, who is one of the 500,000 members of this special generation, recalled the posters and banners that festooned the streets.

He said that the generation was stirred by the rallying cry “Merdeka!”

PM Lee also stirred

In fact, PM Lee was also visibly moved.

This moment occurred after PM Lee played an old clip of his late father, the founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

He said that many would have “seen it, heard it” before, but it’s still “electrifying”.

On June 3, 1959, Lee Kuan Yew addressed a huge rally at the Padang and told the crowd:

“Once in a long while in the history of a people there comes a moment of great change. Tonight is such a moment in our lives… We begin a new chapter in the history of Singapore”.

PM Lee said that “Merdeka” was one word that meant so much, as it was a call that symbolises liberation, freedom, independence.

PM Lee added that Merdeka “expressed the determination and passion, the ambitions and aspirations, of a people who were roused and on the march”.

He said:

He said:

“Having lived through the battles and upheavals of the Merdeka struggle, and seen how their parents scraped and slogged for them, when the Merdeka Generation grew up, they understood instinctively what was at stake. They accepted hardships, made sacrifices, answered the call of duty, and worked with their leaders to build a better tomorrow”.

What makes the Merdeka Generation special?

Among the Merdeka Generation, the men were the earliest batches called up for National Service. They were the first of the Singapore Armed Forces — the Army, Navy and Air Force.

For the women, many did not complete their education, and came out to work early, to support the family and younger siblings.

And all started working when wages were still generally low.

Together with the Pioneer Generation, the Merdeka Generation contributed to building Singapore

Most of the Merdeka Generation today are in their 60s and have either left the workforce, or will soon be retiring.

Hence, the government will work out a “Merdeka Generation Package” to show its appreciation.

The government will help meet the group tackle their concerns regarding medical expenses, such as outpatient subsidies, MediSave top ups, MediShield Life premium subsidies, and payouts for long-term care.