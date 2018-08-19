fbpx

Back
﻿

PM Lee visibly moved when he recalled older S’poreans’ contributions during early years of independence

He called them the Merdeka generation.

Martino Tan | August 19, 2018 @ 10:55 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

At this year’s 2018 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to the generation of Singaporeans who were born in the 1950s and promised to come up with a package to help them with their medical expenses.

“Merdeka Generation, 立国一代, Generasi Merdeka”

Source: PMO YouTube.

PM Lee calls this group the Merdeka Generation.

PM Lee, who is one of the 500,000 members of this special generation, recalled the posters and banners that festooned the streets.

He said that the generation was stirred by the rallying cry “Merdeka!”

PM Lee also stirred

In fact, PM Lee was also visibly moved.

This moment occurred after PM Lee played an old clip of his late father, the founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Source: PMO YouTube.

He said that many would have “seen it, heard it” before, but it’s still “electrifying”.

On June 3, 1959, Lee Kuan Yew addressed a huge rally at the Padang and told the crowd:

“Once in a long while in the history of a people there comes a moment of great change. Tonight is such a moment in our lives… We begin a new chapter in the history of Singapore”.

PM Lee said that “Merdeka” was one word that meant so much, as it was a call that symbolises liberation, freedom, independence.

PM Lee added that Merdeka “expressed the determination and passion, the ambitions and aspirations, of a people who were roused and on the march”.

And this was the part that PM Lee almost broke down

Source: PMO Youtube.
Source: PMO Youtube.

He said:

“Having lived through the battles and upheavals of the Merdeka struggle, and seen how their parents scraped and slogged for them, when the Merdeka Generation grew up, they understood instinctively what was at stake.

They accepted hardships, made sacrifices, answered the call of duty, and worked with their leaders to build a better tomorrow”.

What makes the Merdeka Generation special?

Photo by Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

Among the Merdeka Generation, the men were the earliest batches called up for National Service. They were the first of the Singapore Armed Forces — the Army, Navy and Air Force.

For the women, many did not complete their education, and came out to work early, to support the family and younger siblings.

And all started working when wages were still generally low.

Together with the Pioneer Generation, the Merdeka Generation contributed to building Singapore

Most of the Merdeka Generation today are in their 60s and have either left the workforce, or will soon be retiring.

Hence, the government will work out a “Merdeka Generation Package” to show its appreciation.

The government will help meet the group tackle their concerns regarding medical expenses, such as outpatient subsidies, MediSave top ups, MediShield Life premium subsidies, and payouts for long-term care.

About Martino Tan

Martino’s parents named him after an Italian priest, Vatican's 1st ambassador to S’pore. He's inspired by the lives of Robert Kennedy & Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the words of George Orwell & William F. Buckley Jr., & the music of the Beatles.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Boy, 9, from S'pore finished 2nd place in karting race in Spain

Making sporting history.

February 21, 11:54 pm

Boxes of Shiba Inu marshmallows now on sale in Japan for 1,200 yen (S$14.60)

That little face.

February 21, 07:04 pm

M’sian PAS MP wants Anwar to prove he's not trying to oust Mahathir, after accusing Anwar of doing that

What if your parents used that logic against you?

February 21, 06:48 pm

Economist Donald Low explains why wealth taxes are needed for a fairer society

Are we taking a potentially valuable source of revenue off the table?

February 21, 06:26 pm

Map created to show which S'pore Pools outlets have most Toto jackpot & Group 2 winnings

Good luck. 

February 21, 06:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close