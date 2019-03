American band Maroon 5 is coming to Singapore next year.

The band announced its 2019 live tour in Asia, Australia and Europe in a Facebook post on Aug. 28.

The announcement was accompanied with a teaser video of snippets from the ongoing tour in South and North America.

Here’s the line-up for the tour in Asia, for your convenience:

Feb. 25: Tokyo,

Feb. 27: Seoul, South Korea

March 1: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

March 3: Macau, China

March 5: Manila, Philippines

March 7: Singapore, Singapore

March 9: Bangkok, Thailand

Back in Singapore next March

The concert in Singapore is set for Thursday, March 7, 2019.

It is organised by Live Nation SG. Further details to be confirmed.

This will be the band’s sixth concert tour in support of their latest album Red Pill Blues which was released last November.

Previously, the band held their live gigs at Singapore Grand Prix 2012 and 2015.

The last concert that they had in Singapore was in 2011, in support of their third album Hands All Over.

