Young lorry driver mounts road divider to overtake out of PIE Paya Lebar exit

And this is why motorists in Singapore end up dying on the roads:

Mounts divider

A lorry was caught on in-vehicle cameras pulling off a dangerous stunt just to exit the Pan-Island Expressway at the Paya Lebar exit.

The incident of the lorry mounting the divider at high speed to overtake a car happened on Aug. 8, 2018, at about 2pm.

The video was shared by SG Road Vigilante.

The caption of the video said:

The driver of lorry GZ3253Y hurtles over road divider and nearly crashes into cars. Young reckless lorry driver GZ3253Y driving in excessive speed while exiting from PIE into Paya Lebar exit. Could have taken a motorcyclist life if it was in the path.

The video said a police report has been filed against the driver.

What the video showed

The car paused briefly as it was exiting the expressway, but apparently, stopped to give way to the lorry that was hurtling towards it at high speed:

The vehicle that had been overtaken then caught up to the lorry and pulled up beside it.

A photo of the lorry’s occupants was also spliced into the video:

Here is the video from another angle shot from another vehicle:

