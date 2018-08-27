fbpx

Joss paper shop in S’pore sells pets, durians, & golf paper offerings

Fancy.

Guan Zhen Tan | August 27, 2018 @ 02:20 pm

When it comes to seventh month paper offerings, things are starting to get really creative.

Ban Kah Hiang Trading, a kim zua (which means joss paper, although the term literally translates to “gold paper”) shop located at Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru is offering unique paper effigies and offerings that are one of a kind.

Here are some out of the world offerings you can find there:

1) Cats, Dogs, and birds

No automatic alt text available.
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page
No automatic alt text available.
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page

According to a 2017 Lianhe Zaobao report, cats and dogs cost about S$10 each, while the bird cage and birds cost S$18.

2) Durians 

Image may contain: food and outdoor
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page

And it’s a top breed, no less.

Note that this is only available at the Tiong Bahru outlet, and it retails for S$6 each.

3) Paper guitars, golf sets, pool table and fishing sets

No automatic alt text available.
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page
Image may contain: indoor
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page

4) Prayer package for pets

Speaking of pets, however, the kim zua shop also carries a thoughtful prayer package dedicated to your beloved pets who have passed on.

According to Channel 8 News, it’s shipped from Taiwan, and each bundle contains Buddhist sutras written over folded paper lotuses.

They acts as prayers for the deceased pet’s smooth transition to the next stage in the cycle of reincarnation.

Like most prayer bundles, you have to write the relevant information such as your name and address.

No automatic alt text available.
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page

Young boss

Ban Kah Hiang Trading is helmed by a young boss, Alex Teo, who’s only 30-years old this year.

Image may contain: 1 person, text
Screenshot via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page

In an interview with irememberSG, Teo, who’s the third-generation owner of Ban Kah Hiang, took over the family business in light of his father’s ailing health.

He currently runs the main store at Bukit Merah, while the Tiong Bahru branch is run by his family members.

Teo introduces these newfangled paper offerings as ways to keep the business competitive.

And this isn’t a venture you should wave off just yet — until the underworld goes cashless, that is.

Address:
Ban Kah Hiang Trading Pte Ltd
107 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-1834 / 1836
160107 Singapore

Tiong Bahru Market
30 Seng Poh Road, #01-75,76,77,78
168898 Singapore

Opening hours:

Bukit Merah outlet:
Monday – Saturday : 8.30a.m – 6pm
Sundays: 8.30am -1 pm

Tiong Bahru outlet:
Monday – Friday, Sunday: 6.30am – 4pm
Saturday: 6.30am – 5.30pm

Top image via Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s Facebook page

 

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

