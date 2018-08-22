S’pore-born Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations

Kevin Kwan, the 44-year-old Singapore-born author of Crazy Rich Asians, is wanted by Singapore.

Advertisement

Kwan was conspicuously absent from the red carpet event at Capitol Piazza for the Singapore premiere of the movie on Aug. 21.

Kwan’s absence explained: Wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations

In response to queries from The Straits Times and Channel News Asia, the Ministry of Defence said that Kwan “failed to register for National Service (NS) in 1990, despite notices and letters sent to his overseas address. He also stayed overseas without a valid exit permit. Mr Kwan is therefore wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations”.

Mindef added: “In 1994, his application and subsequent appeal to renounce his Singapore citizenship without serving NS were rejected.”

Under the Enlistment Act, Kwan is liable for a fine of up to S$10,000 and/ or imprisonment of up to three years if convicted.

According to Section 32(1), it is an offence for Singapore citizens who are liable to serve NS, to leave Singapore or remain outside Singapore for an extended period of time unless he has a valid exit permit (VEP).

Kwan claimed he came back to Singapore before this

However, in an ST interview in May 2017, Kwan said he comes back to Singapore but not often:

He does not often return to Singapore, although when he does, he goes in search of a good wanton mee, which he says is impossible to find in New York. His favourite hawker joint is Newton Food Centre. “That’s probably blasphemous for a true foodie, but that’s the one that was closest to where we lived and so I have the fondest memories of it.”

Advertisement

Kwan’s family background

Kwan’s great-grandfather, Oh Sian Guan, was one of the founding directors of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), while his paternal grandfather, Dr Arthur PC Kwan, was the first western-trained ophthalmologist and the Commissioner of the St John’s Ambulance Brigade, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his humanitarian services.

Kwan’s aunt, Magaret Kwan, was married to Dr Hu Tsai Kuen, father of Singapore’s longest-serving finance minister, Dr Richard Hu who also helped to invent the Tiger Balm ointment.

Kwan’s father studied architecture but became an engineer while his mother is an accomplished pianist.

Kwan grew up in a multi-generational family home in Bukit Timah and attended Anglo Chinese School (Primary).

At the age of 11, he moved to Houston, Texas in the US with his parents and two older brothers.

Kwan is now an American citizen.

His novel was in fact inspired by Kwan’s family tree, which includes an intermarriage of three crazy rich families — the Kwans, the Ohs and the Hus.

However, Kwan does not see himself as a “crazy rich Asian”, although he is from a well-connected family, speaking to ST last year.

Advertisement

Top photo from Kevin Kwan’s Facebook

H/T: The Straits Times