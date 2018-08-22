fbpx

Joseph Schooling bags Singapore’s first gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games

First of many hopefully.

Jonathan Lim | August 22, 2018 @ 07:34 pm

Upsurge

Joseph Schooling has won the gold medal for his pet event — the 100m butterfly — at the 2018 Asian Games this evening (Aug. 22).

Screenshot from Okto.

He took gold with a time of 51.04s fending off challenges from China’s Li Zhuhao (51.46s) and Japan’s Kobori Yuki (51.77s). Quah Zheng Wen came in fourth at 52.54s.

Schooling’s winning performance is also an Asian Games record.

Before the race, when asked by the media about his competition, Schooling said, “But I don’t really care about anyone else, it’s all about focusing on myself tonight. That’s all I can control.”

Schooling’s time was not the sub-51s performance that won him the Olympic gold in 2016.

Schooling will also be swimming in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay race this evening. The Singapore team qualified third in the heats giving Singapore hope of winning a medal for this event that it has not won before.

Top image from Singapore Swimming Association Facebook page

