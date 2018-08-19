Indonesia President rides motorbike, does stunts & directs traffic for children in epic Asian Games opening vid

A video package involving some form of authority figure during an opening of a major sporting event isn’t completely unheard of.

Here’s James Bond and the Queen during the opening of the London Olympics.

But perhaps even that might pale in comparison to the sheer cheesy goodness of what President Joko Widodo (or just Jokowi for short) of Indonesia just blessed upon this world.

Jokowi has always had some street cred, for instance, he is actually a huge Metalhead.

And has perhaps the coolest bike of any head-of-state.

But this might take it to the next level.

Advertisement

The video

Here’s the video.

And in case you don’t have time for that, here’s all the epicness in pictures.

Advertisement

Jokowi, makes his way to the opening ceremony.

Here is he, smiling contentedly at the smooth journey.

But suddenly, too many citizens can’t control their excitement upon seeing Jokowi.

They wave.

He waves back.

But soon realises, he will probably be late for the ceremony if he continues to dilly-dally.

A motorcycle pulls up beside him as he vexes over this.

Instead of riding pillion, he takes the bike for himself.

But how to get out of this crowd? Effective crowd policing? No way, how about a ramp instead.

And he does it.

The supporters are rightfully shocked.

But he clears it, and they go wild.

Advertisement

Next, he navigates the winding roads of Jakarta.

We then cut to a teacher ineffectually trying to cross a street with her schoolchildren in tow.

But luckily Jokowi just happened to be there.

The kids cross the road, with one straggler taking an interest in this helmeted hero.

Jokowi obliges the child’s curiousity.

And with that Jokowi makes it to the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium on time.

Perfect hair still.

And applause.

Wave.

Singapore in the Asian Games

The Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2.

There will be 265 Singapore athletes competing in 21 sports.

Advertisement

All images and screenshots from Video