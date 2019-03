A man can always make time for a good break.

And chair-swivelling Mandopop king Jay Chou is no exception.

Right after his 100th concert of his The Invincible world tour in Qingdao, China, Chou popped by Singapore on Saturday, Aug. 25 without much fanfare until he was spotted on this weekend chillax session.

Even as most thought Singapore was probably just a stopover, Chou’s recent Instagram updates revealed he was travelling to quite a number of places of interest here.

These are some of the other places he visited over the course of a few days, which you can check out for yourself and thank him for popularising.

1. Visited a pop art studio by local artist Jahan Loh

Chou visited local contemporary artist Jahan Loh at his studio in Mandai on Monday, Aug. 27.

If you haven’t heard of Loh, well, now you have thanks to Chou.

Jahan Loh has been credited for taking Singapore Pop Art international and has influenced modern art practices in Taiwan.

In 2011, Loh’s works were selected by the Andy Warhol Foundation to be showcased in Andy Warhol’s exhibition, 15 Minutes Eternal, at the ArtScience Museum.

Loh’s iconic artwork was inspired by the Ma Ling luncheon meat tin. #PassionMadePossible

2. Visited the S.E.A. Aquarium

Known to be a magic tricks enthusiast, here’s Chou pretending to freeze the motion of these passive and sluggish looking alligator gars at the S.E.A Aquarium located on Sentosa.

Fret not if you did not catch a glimpse of him these few days, he will be at performing at Singapore Grand Prix on Sept. 14.