Jay Chou showed up at Balestier Founder Bah Kut Teh on Saturday afternoon unannounced

Mumbler and Mandopop king Jay Chou showed up unannounced in Balestier on Saturday, Aug. 25, to eat bah kut teh at Founder Bah Kut Teh Cafeteria.

A regular patron

Chou, 39, is said to be a regular of Founder Bah Kut Teh Cafeteria.

The eatery posted a photo of Chou with Chua Chwee Huatt, the founder of the bah kut teh eatery, following the visit.

The caption in Chinese said it was Chua’s 73rd birthday and he is honoured to have Chou drop by to celebrate.

Stayed for 35 minutes

According to The Straits Times, Chou showed up at 2pm with two friends and a bodyguard.

They spent 35 minutes in the eatery.

Founders bah kut teh is run by Chua and his son.

As it was Chua’s birthday, he treated Chou and his friends to lunch.

Chou is said to be a regular who frequents the shop when he is in Singapore.

Prior to stopping by Singapore, Chou was in Qingdao, China, for his The Invincible world tour until Friday, Aug. 24.

He is set to return to Singapore in September 2018 as one of the acts to headline the upcoming Formula 1 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Chou held a sold-out concert at the National Stadium in January this year.