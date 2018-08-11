S’pore monk answers all your questions about the Hungry Ghost Festival

The supernatural is endlessly fascinating, no matter how many times it’s been talked about.

In a video by the Singapore Buddhist Federation, Venerable Seck Kwang Phing — its president — answers questions that many of us might have about the Hungry Ghost Festival (which started on Saturday, August 11, fyi).

We pick up a few questions here.

“Are there really ghosts during the Hungry Ghost Festival?”

Seck does not deny their existence, but says we do not have to be afraid of them.

This, he explains, is because they live in another realm of a different frequency, and thus will not come into contact with us.

While they do possess some measure of supernatural power, the ghosts are unlikely to play tricks on us as they are similarly governed by karmic laws.

These entities mainly wish to eat or use something, Seck adds.

“Why do we make offerings?”

In short, believers burn incense or offerings to make the ghosts happier.

The humorous Venerable even likens it to a boyfriend sending a WhatsApp message to his girlfriend — she does not get anything tangible out of the action, but is happy to receive the message anyway.

However, Sek explains that it is more important to share merits with the ghosts (i.e cultivate them spiritually), which helps to ease their suffering in the other realm.

One can do so by chanting Buddhist mantras or following Buddha’s teachings, among other methods.

“Is it true that we cannot swim during the seventh month?”

Surprisingly, it’s just a saying.

There is, he declares, no such thing as “being pulled by a ghost” in the swimming pool.

Or worse, being made a scapegoat.

