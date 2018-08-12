fbpx

Dumpster divers in S’pore debate if people should eat Hungry Ghost Festival offerings

Good points all round.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 12, 2018 @ 12:02 pm

It’s that time of the year again in Singapore: Offerings are made on the seventh month by believers to “feed” the hungry ghosts that arrive on Earth.

During the Hungry Ghost Festival, offerings are left out on the sides of the road, or along a pedestrian pathway.

This practice, which has been carried out for a long time, has recently piqued the interest of a community of dumpster divers, prompting this question in a Facebook post.

Would you?

A dumpster diver is someone who scavenges the bins for edible food that might have been thrown out.

So perfectly good food lying on the side of the road is definitely up their alley.

And before anyone can say, “Wait a minute,” one dumpster diver’s haul was quite something, having collected over 200 oranges for his efforts.

Met with reservation

But collecting offerings is not exactly advisable:

While some made important distinctions to when it is okay to take these offerings:

And others didn’t see any problems with it:

Because birds do it as well.

But perhaps the best argument for taking the fruits came from this macro-level thinking.

That’s true.

Image and screenshots via Freegan’s Facbook page

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

