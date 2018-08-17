fbpx

HDB-dweller seeking advice as neighbour burns 7th month offerings along corridor

No smoke without fire.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 17, 2018 @ 06:37 pm

A Facebook user, we’ll call him Tau, has been dealing with excessive smoke due to what appears to be offerings being burnt.

Most likely because of the Hungry Ghost Festival.

But instead of complaints about smoke, or strewn papers, this is slightly different.

Unlike the usual burning of offerings on the ground floor, the family in question was burning offerings along the HDB corridor in front of their unit.

As you can see, having smoke billowing across the corridor is not ideal for young children, especially a baby.

Tau has a baby at home.

He took to Facebook to seek solutions on how to handle it.

This is his post.

The reason for his discomfort had more to do with the fact that he was looking out for his baby’s health.

Report or retort

The usual advice was given about appealing to the authorities.

Report to the town council because there is already a place to do it (Burning joss paper).

Some gave out life hacks instead.

But one gave gave a rather down-to-earth solution.

Hopefully, some form of reconciliation can be made.

 

All screenshots from Tau’s Facebook page

