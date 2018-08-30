S’pore, M’sia Ministers’ social media posts hint at possible happy ending to HSR saga

Malaysian Minister for Economic Affairs Azmin Ali is back in Singapore for further discussions, including working out the High Speed Rail project with Singapore.

On Aug. 29, he tweeted that he had arrived in Singapore for a “series of meetings”, and thanked Singapore for the warm reception.

Arrived in Singapore this evening on a tight schedule. Series of meetings set for tomorrow. Thank you for the warm reception Singapore. Truly appreciated. — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) August 29, 2018

On Aug. 30, he tweeted a couple more times about his meetings with some familiar faces:

Breakfast meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian and had productive and frank exchange of views on a broad range of matters including geopolitical concerns. Discussed how best to take bilateral ties to the next level. #MEA pic.twitter.com/dl4Crc0Pxi — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) August 30, 2018

But those following the HSR saga might be more interested by this tweet:

Further talks with Minister Khaw. We are inching closer to a win-win deal on HSR, thanks to the hardwork of officials from both sides. #MEA pic.twitter.com/JubfMPrYNo — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) August 30, 2018

Singaporean response

On his part, Minister Khaw shared his own thoughts on the meeting on his Facebook page:

Win-win?

At face value, a win-win deal sounds good.

But Azmin’s tweet did not reveal further details on what such a deal might look like.

Similarly, while the tone of Minister Khaw’s post was optimistic, it also did not provide further details, although he mentioned that an announcement should be coming soon.

Malaysia will incur compensation costs paid to Singapore if they ultimately decide to officially terminate the project.

Said Minister Khaw in Parliament on July 9:

“(It is in) Malaysia’s own interest to officially inform us of its position on the HSR project early on to minimise the amounts involved. The Singapore Government will continue to press for official clarification from the Malaysian Government. There are appropriate processes at law in case Malaysia should wish to propose changes to the bilateral agreement, or to terminate it.”

