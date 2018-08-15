Bubble tea chain HeyTea that has 7-hour queue in Shanghai, allegedly coming to ION Orchard
Bubble tea bubble not bursting any time soon.
HeyTea is a madly popular bubble tea chain in China that has hours-long queues.
In fact, the brand is so popular that it spawned at least two variations, one of which is already operating in Singapore:
Waiting time for HeyTea can span anywhere from 45 minutes to a couple of hours, and on one occasion, seven hours.
And it is coming to Singapore, which means it will be its first overseas venture.
However, beyond the one detail that it will be opening at ION Orchard, not much else is known.
Creators of cheese tea?
HeyTea claims to be the creator of the cheese tea that had everyone in Singapore wrinkling their noses and subsequently queuing up for.
Here’s a look at their overseas menu, which is priced around S$4 to S$6 per cup.
no doubt one of THE BEST bbt places for salted cheese cap! Hey Tea is a famous bbt chain in China and ALWAYS has a huge lineup. It makes me super sad that I only get to taste it once a year😭 for sure my favourite spot for a drink!! (got a lot of pictures from my vacation in Toronto,China, and Singapore still! so get ready 😂)
Besides their line of cheese teas, the bubble tea shop also sells fresh fruit teas and seasonal offerings.
Their most popular item is apparently the Jinfeng Chawang (金凤茶王), which comes with a thick layer of cheese.
Aesthetics
Besides the tea itself, everything from the packaging to storefront and even the baristas’ uniform take on a clean, minimalist look:
Not sure what the queue will be like in Singapore, though it looks promising enough.
Top image from vancityfoodiess and kkangseven on Instagram
