Male S’porean youth risks life doing muscle-ups dangling off HDB corridor

Dangerous. And foolish.

Mandy How | August 20, 2018 @ 01:22 pm

A young male in Singapore was filmed doing muscle-ups — dangling at least eight storeys off the ground outside the corridor of a HDB block of flats.

The entire sequence was filmed and uploaded on Instagram Stories:

The camera person had a noticeably anxious tone while chiding his friend.

The 14-second video starts with the male hoisting himself over the ledge of the corridor, and dangling for a moment before he got into a muscle-up position.

He then did four muscle-ups before pulling himself back to the corridor.

Another user then shared the video on his Facebook account on Aug. 20, urging those who knew the boy to “educate him”:

At time of writing, the video has more than 800 shares in just 12 hours.

Many other users agreed that it was a foolish act, while some even brought up his responsibility towards his parents.

Top image from video

