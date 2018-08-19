Walls of HDB unit allegedly stuffed with old crumpled newspapers by “unscrupulous contractors”

*Update*: HDB has responded to this incident, they have checked and confirmed that there are no structural safety concerns. The wall has since been rectified. Full update below.

HDB is investigating and will take the necessary action if the renovation contractor is found to be errant.

In a bid to warn other homeowners of “unscrupulous contractors”, a Facebook user uploaded the following video on Aug. 17, showing the walls of a HDB unit partially stuffed with old crumpled newspapers.

Accompanying the video was the following caption, translated from Mandarin:

“Unscrupulous contractors playing with peoples lives by trying to cut costs. Please beware.”

Singaporeans worry about safety

With over 1,000 shares, the video has garnered the attention of many surprised Singaporeans.

Netizens have also urged for the homeowner to report this video to the relevant authorities as it could compromise the safety of others.

Contractors

A probable cause for the stuffing might have to do with the previous contractors hired for the job.

As one André Poh speculates, the stuffing of newspapers might have been the doing of previous contractors during a renovation job a while back.

Only allowed to engage DRC-approved contractors

According to HDB’s guidelines, homeowners should only engage contractors from the Directory of Renovation Contractor (DRC) for renovation works.

As for demolition and partial/complete hacking of walls, homeowners are require to have HDB’s written approval, which ensures that the renovation work does not affect the structural integrity of the building which may potentially endanger the safety of the homeowners and neighbours.

Mothership has reached out to HDB for comment and will update this article with more information.

HDB’s response

Here is HDB’s response to the post.

We’ve been alerted to a video showing old newspapers within the side walls of a balcony which was completed in 1984. We have identified the unit and gotten in touch with the flat owner. The windows at the balcony were installed in 1999 by a renovation contractor engaged by the flat owner. During this installation, the contractor had placed newspaper stuffing into the walls. The stuffing was discovered when the flat owner decided to replace the windows recently. HDB has checked and confirmed that there are no structural safety concerns. The wall has since been rectified. HDB is investigating and will take the necessary action if the renovation contractor is found to be errant.

