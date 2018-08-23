Get all-you-can-eat authentic Chinese hot pot buffet, that’s also halal, at Eastpoint Mall from S$35

If you’re a Singaporean Muslim, you probably would’ve heard your non-Muslim friends fawning over Hai Di Lao, a famous Chinese hot pot chain.

And just in case you’re experiencing FOMO, there’s a newly opened Chinese hot pot restaurant in Eastpoint Mall which is halal.

Advertisement

Authentic halal Chinese hot pot

Jin Shang Yi Ping Buffet Hot Pot is the brainchild of a Chinese-Muslim couple from China.

And in case you didn’t know, they’re also the owners of Yi Zun Beef Noodle.

Variety of soups and sauces

Jin Shang Yi Ping has the usual hotpot offerings like beef, squid, chicken, quail eggs and an assortment of seafood.

However, what sets them apart from the regular hotpot restaurants are the variety of soup bases and sauces.

Jin Shang Yi Ping offers five soup bases including pickled vegetable soup, herbal soup, mushroom soup, tomato soup and spicy soup.

They also a variety of sauces and oils to go along with the food such as spicy herb sauce, mushroom sauce or even sesame oil.

Also, free dessert!

Advertisement

S$35 per adult

The all-you-can-eat-buffet is open daily from 11am to 3pm and between 4pm to 10pm.

It costs S$35 per adult and S$22 for students below 12 years old.

Children below 1.2m, however, can dine for free.

If just the hot pot isn’t enough, you can opt for the barbeque skillet for an additional S$4.90.

Where to eat: #01-20, Eastpoint Mall, 3 Simei Street 6, Singapore 528833

When to eat: Daily, 11am-3pm, 4pm-10pm

Top image via Iman Wong’s Facebook page