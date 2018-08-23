fbpx

Get all-you-can-eat authentic Chinese hot pot buffet, that’s also halal, at Eastpoint Mall from S$35

The owners are Chinese-Muslims from China.

Fasiha Nazren | August 23, 2018 @ 04:46 pm

If you’re a Singaporean Muslim, you probably would’ve heard your non-Muslim friends fawning over Hai Di Lao, a famous Chinese hot pot chain.

Image from HDL’s Facebook

And just in case you’re experiencing FOMO, there’s a newly opened Chinese hot pot restaurant in Eastpoint Mall which is halal.

via Iman Wong on Facebook

Authentic halal Chinese hot pot

Jin Shang Yi Ping Buffet Hot Pot is the brainchild of a Chinese-Muslim couple from China.

And in case you didn’t know, they’re also the owners of Yi Zun Beef Noodle.

China-style Yi Zun noodle restaurant adds to growing list of S’pore halal food options

Variety of soups and sauces

Jin Shang Yi Ping has the usual hotpot offerings like beef, squid, chicken, quail eggs and an assortment of seafood.

via Iman Wong on Facebook

However, what sets them apart from the regular hotpot restaurants are the variety of soup bases and sauces.

Jin Shang Yi Ping offers five soup bases including pickled vegetable soup, herbal soup, mushroom soup, tomato soup and spicy soup.

They also a variety of sauces and oils to go along with the food such as spicy herb sauce, mushroom sauce or even sesame oil.

Also, free dessert!

Photo from Iman Wong’s FB

S$35 per adult

The all-you-can-eat-buffet is open daily from 11am to 3pm and between 4pm to 10pm.

It costs S$35 per adult and S$22 for students below 12 years old.

Children below 1.2m, however, can dine for free.

If just the hot pot isn’t enough, you can opt for the barbeque skillet for an additional S$4.90.

Where to eat: #01-20, Eastpoint Mall, 3 Simei Street 6, Singapore 528833
When to eat: Daily, 11am-3pm, 4pm-10pm

Top image via Iman Wong’s Facebook page

