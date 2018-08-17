Grab driver in S’pore earns S$912 driving 24 hours straight

In July 2018, a taxi driver in Singapore embarked on a #Earn1kOnSunday challenge.

He almost succeeded by achieving earnings of S$968 after 36 jobs in 15 hours.

Enter the #Earn1kOnMonday challenge

On Aug. 14, a Facebook user by the name of Pro Driver shared a post to the Facebook group ProDriver Inc (Grab Drivers SG), detailing his attempt at a new challenge of driving for 24 hours straight.

He began his journey at midnight, Aug. 13, and ended at 11.59pm on the same day.

In all, he earned a total of S$912 from 59 jobs.

While the Grab driver did it to show that making such money can be done with enough experience and knowledge, he stressed that driving for 24 hours is not an advisable course of action to take as it is simply unsustainable.

This is a message that he repeats, adding that it is dangerous for both the driver and rider.

He additionally assured viewers that he will halt the challenge at any time if he felt tired.

Pro Driver also introduced himself by the name of “Sonic”.

S$456 by 10.20am

The driver subsequently filmed an update at 10.20am in the morning, while pumping petrol at Caltex.

Here, he showed that he had earned S$456 thus far — which is half of what he will eventually go on to earn by the end of the day.

Given his statement that this was his first break, it would mean that he had been driving for 10 hours and 20 minutes so far then, and will eventually earn the same amount for the remaining 13 hours and 40 minutes.

Completes the challenge without incident

Pro Driver’s last update was on Aug. 14 at 12.02am, where he acknowledged it had been a “gruelling day”, but that he also had “a lot of support from [his] pro driver group members”, with one member even buying food for him while he was refilling fuel.

He also stated that he did not “cherry-pick” his jobs and further displayed his statistics on his Grab app, noting that his Acceptance Rate (AR) and Cancellation Rate (CR) are “intact”, while his driver’s rating got “a bit low”.

He concluded by emphasising that “nobody try this” and that “[he’s] tired” and “time to go home”.

Some people still want to learn anyway

Needless to say, there are a number of people who were greatly inspired by him.

One even went to the extent of working out how it would be like to do this for a month in order to achieve earnings in the five-figure range.

But of course, there was also the acknowledgment that such a feat was probably beyond him.

Top images from Facebook and BMKP US Twitter