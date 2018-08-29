fbpx

S’porean architects & heritage specialists petition to save Golden Mile Complex

They were designed as a reflection of our nation's new yet bold identity as an independent state.

Joshua Lee | August 29, 2018 @ 04:50 pm

On August 3, 2018, more than 80 per cent of the unit owners in Golden Mile Complex formally signed an agreement to proceed with en bloc sales.

En-bloc sales date not finalised

While the actual date of the en-bloc sale has not been finalised, a group of architects, academics, and heritage specialists in Singapore have started a petition addressed to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to conserve the buildings.

Called Save Our Modern Icons, the petition believes that the effort (and success) put into conserving pre-war historic quarters like Chinatown and Emerald Hill should be applied to post-war icons such as the privately-owned Golden Mile and People’s Park Complex.

While the latter has not undergone any collective sale, the people behind the petition believe that it will soon go the same way as Golden Mile Complex and Pearl Bank Apartment.

Been around since the 70s

Golden Mile Complex in 1982. Via NAS.

Both Golden Mile and People’s Park were completed in 1973 and 1970 respectively, designed as a reflection of our nation’s new yet bold identity as a newly independent state.

According to the petition, continuous conservation of “signature landmarks and districts of each era” will strengthen our city’s fabric.

Scale model of People’s Park Complex in 1968. Via NAS.

While the petition acknowledges that owners of conserved structures will not receive an immediate windfall if en-bloc sales are not carried out, it argues that conserved buildings “retain their value” in the long run.

At time of writing, over 1,100 signatures have been gathered.

If you’re interested, you can take part in the petition here.

Position Paper by Singapore Heritage Society

The Singapore Heritage Society has also produced a position paper on the three Modernist icons, their background, obstacles to conservation, as well as the consequences of demolishing them.

Titled Too Young To Die: Giving New Lease of Life to Singapore’s Modernist Icons, it will give you a better appreciation of these buildings.

Screenshot from Singapore Heritage Society’s position paper.

If you’re interested in Singapore’s modernist buildings:

Here’s why Golden Mile Complex, People’s Park Complex & Shaw Tower look so similar & yet so weird

Pearl Bank Apartments amazing uniquely S’porean design, explained

Landmark Golden Mile Complex to go en bloc. We show you its colourful past.

Top image via Save Our Modern Icons

