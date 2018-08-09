LKY didn’t build S’pore so 53 influencers can lip sync to techno under guise of celebrating NDP

Singapore has come a long way the past 53 years.

For better or for worse.

And the culmination of blood, sweat and tears of the pioneers and the generations before has amounted to this video:

It was allegedly done in the spirit of celebrating National Day this 2018.

What is the video about?

Get Juiced, a nightclub in Clarke Quay, rounded up 53 influencers to appear in a music video.

It features allegedly more popular than normal faces twerking and lip syncing to a generic-sounding track, where the words don’t matter and there is no sick drop.

It is written by Rave Republic, a Singapore-based electronic dance music duo.

There are a lot of shots of night life because it’s a glorified advertisement for the entertainment joint.

And there are also a lot of eyelashes and a lot of pouting.

Although there are supposedly 53 influencers, you would be forgiven for thinking there are only seven to eight in total because they are all exchangeable.

What is on point?

There is no doubt that the people who built Singapore, such as Lee Kuan Yew, for example, did not have this video in mind when that generation set out to put Singapore on the world map.

And the fact that someone actually went so far as to rope in 53 influencers and dozens more behind the scenes, paid for the sound, the lighting and production, thinking this whole concept was a good idea, is a toast to the decadence the video is celebrating.

This is what economic progress wrought.

Is there anything good about it?

It is actually highly forgettable.

You might be shocked and sucked into cringe-watching the video, but you would recover quite quickly once it is done because you wouldn’t even remember what you just watched.

There is not much diversity to begin with, in terms of the influencers featured.

It didn’t even bother to go for the whole United Colors of Benetton idea.

The only diversity is that some influencers are more thicc and some less so.

In response to the feedback the video received, Get Juiced wrote:

As tone deaf as the video and the music. 👍