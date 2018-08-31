fbpx

Refrigerator in Tampines void deck allows residents to put fresh fish inside for needy neighbours

That's really sweet.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 31, 2018 @ 10:55 pm

For the uninitiated, Tampines has a rustic little fishing spot in the form of Tampines Quay.

But this article isn’t about fishing. It is about giving fishes away.

Because there is a little heartwarming ground-up initiative in Tampines that has been supplying needy residents there with crowdsourced fishes.

Fridge for fish

Here is the nifty little initiative set up under Block 442 Tampines Avenue 10, Street 42, according to a Facebook post on Aug. 25, showcasing the fridge and the cause:

Here’s the picture in case you can’t see it.

Image from Sendra’s Facebook

The main message on the fridge is: “Take what you need, leave some for neighbours in need”.

And the caption accompanying the post was this.

“Hi, those who have extra fish when go fishing can donate to the needy here… it’s at Tampines st 42 blk 442”

It’s also apparently halal, and doesn’t allow other food items.

And this act has drawn praise from all quarters.

Even though this is for a charitable cause, the refrigerators appear to be monitored as a deterrent against bad actors, as evident by the the CCTV installed above them.

With some Good Samaritans already pitching in.

Image from Albert’s Facebook

Great job.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

