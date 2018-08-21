Family trapped in Woodlands condo fire after electronic lock fails, e-bike allegedly caused fire

A family of seven were trapped on their balcony at the Forestville executive condominium in Woodlands when a fire broke out in their home.

This incident took place on Aug. 20. The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the fire at 9.35pm.

Door lock failed

The family could not escape through their main door as their electronic door lock failed to unlock during the fire.

The SCDF said it was investigating the cause and an e-bike was involved in the fire.

According to witnesses on the scene, the e-bike was being charged near the main door where it caught fire.

The heat from the flames allegedly caused the electronic lock to fail.

The family was rescued by SCDF and one person was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Not first PMD-related fire this month

On Aug. 14, an e-scooter in Woodlands supposedly caught fire while it was being charged.

One man was sent to Singapore General Hospital after suffering injuries while putting out the fire.

In June 2018, five people were injured after a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) caught fire.

Videos of PMDs catching fire have also been widely shared online.

The most recent and viral video showed a PMD catching fire, and subsequently, exploding in a Beijing apartment.

A man was seen unplugging the PMD, evacuating the room with his daughter and pet dog before the PMD exploded.