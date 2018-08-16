E-scooter in Woodlands flat allegedly catches fire, 1 injured

It seems like e-scooters are dangerous even when you’re not riding them.

On the morning of August 14, a e-scooter which was being charged allegedly caught fire and resulted in injuries for a male in his thirties.

The incident occured at Blk 806 Woodlands Street 81, on the morning of August 14.

A Facebook post by Sembawang MP Amrin Amin reveals that the casualty was a member of the family who was trying to put out the fire:

In his post, the MP reiterated that the fire involved an e-scooter that was charging.

SCDF investigating cause of fire

In response to Mothership queries, the SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) confirmed that they were alerted to a fire at the location at around 8.40am.

The injured male was subsequently sent the Singapore General Hospital.

However, the SCDF spokesperson said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire, and cannot confirm that the source of the fire indeed came from a charging e-scooter.

This is SCDF’s statement in full:

SCDF responded to a fire at a sixth floor unit of 806 Woodlands Street 81 at about 8.40am. The fire was extinguished prior to SCDF’s arrival using water. A man in his 30s was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. The cause of fire is under investigation.

If true, however, this will not be the first time that a PMD (Personal Mobility Device) has caught fire while charging:

Top image from SCDF