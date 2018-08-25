fbpx

3 a-hole e-scooter riders sped along Jalan Eunos at “50-70 kmph”, almost caused accident with innocent motorist

May justice be as swift as their e-scooters.

Jonathan Lim | August 25, 2018 @ 03:50 pm

Upsurge

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) just recommended speed limits for PMDs to be reduced from 15 km/h to 10 km/h on footpaths on Aug. 24. But many netizens are calling for a complete ban of e-scooters.

Panel calls for speed limit for e-scooters to be reduced to 10km/h on footpaths, netizens want more

And then there’s these three reckless e-scooter riders speeding along Jalan Eunos who are not helping their own case.

The video of them was uploaded to Roads.SG  with the following caption:

“3-E-scooters were seen travelling illegally on Jalan Eunos at speeds of 50-70 kmph. One was riding recklessly by overtaking and zigzag in and out of traffic.

Credit: T Chia

LTA said that these illegal devices will be scrapped at authorised scrapyards if their users caught using on public paths and roads.

Besides having to give up their devices, offenders face fines of up to $5,000, or may be jailed for up to three months, or both.”

The three riders can be seen hogging the entire leftmost lane. They also overtook each other in lane without checking for other traffic.

There was a heart-stopping moment when one of the riders, without checking for oncoming traffic, crossed two lanes without signalling his intentions and forced a motorcyclist to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Perhaps these riders do not have any knowledge of road rules.

Here’s the full video:

Netizens were naturally not pleased at what they saw, with many calling for a complete ban of such e-scooters.

This is also not the first time e-scooters have been filmed riding, and recklessly at that, on the road.

2nd e-scooter rider with death wish filmed travelling on PIE, caught by traffic police

3 youngsters recklessly ride e-scooters in Yishun, endanger motorists & pedestrians

E-scooter riders racing at Woodlands BizHub

It is illegal to ride e-scooters on roads or expressways. First-time offenders will be fined $300 (local roads) or $500 (major). Those caught riding on expressways will face a fine of up to $2,000 and a possible jail term of up to three months.

For the possession of non-compliant or illegally modified e-scooters, offenders face a fine of up to $10,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

Top image screen capture from Roads.SG

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

