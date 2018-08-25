fbpx

Panel calls for speed limit for e-scooters to be reduced to 10km/h on footpaths, netizens want more

They want e-scooters completely banned.

Jonathan Lim | August 25, 2018 @ 12:42 pm

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) has come up with a slew of recommendations for Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) after a rise in the number of accidents on public paths involving PMDs and pedestrians.

E-scooters have consistently been in the news in the past months, but not for the right reasons.

E-scooter rider escapes after hitting elderly woman from behind at Ang Mo Kio Ave 5

3 youngsters recklessly ride e-scooters in Yishun, endanger motorists & pedestrians

Teenager caught on camera brazenly riding e-scooter on road along Yishun Ave 9

Before coming up with the recommendations, AMAP conducted a public consultation which involved a survey of 6,000 respondents, focus group discussions with 100 participants, as well as implementing a travel diary activity in which close to 100 participants rode bicycles or PMDs under set parameters and provided feedback on their experiences.

The recommendations, which were submitted to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, include the following:

  1. Lower the speed limit on footpaths from 15km/h to 10km/h;
  2. Mandate the practice of “stop and look out for oncoming traffic” at road crossings for all active mobility device users; and
  3. Mandate wearing of helmets for active mobility device users travelling on the roads.

AMAP’s past recommendations

The panel was set up in 2016 to study the rise in PMDs and how they figured in Singapore’s push towards a car-lite society.

In March 2016, they submitted their first recommendations to the Ministry of Transport which outlined proposed rules and guidelines for PMD users.

One of the most notable recommendations then was that e-bicycles were not allowed on footpaths. MOT accepted the recommendations – including not allowing e-bicycles on footpaths and also setting speed limits at 15km/h on footpaths.

In February this year, AMAP also recommended for the registration of e-scooters. They said that it was to “deter reckless riding, foster rider responsibility, and facilitate enforcement efforts in
tracking down errant riders.”

AMAP said that this recommendation was accepted and a registration framework will be implemented in early 2019.

Netizens’ reactions to new recommendations

While the latest recommendations by AMAP were aimed at dealing with errant PMD users as well as to create a safer environment for pedestrians, top comments from netizens seem to want PMDs off footpaths completely.

Here are three different Straits Times posts on the latest recommendations and their accompanying top comments:

It is important to note however that PMDs also include power-assisted wheelchairs and other mobility devices that help individuals with mobility issues move about.

With the move to reduce speeds of e-scooters on footpaths as well as the registration of e-scooters to aid reining in errant riders, it would seem e-scooters are here to stay for the moment.

AMAP has said itself that “active mobility has become an integral part of our transport landscape and is a key component of a sustainable transport system in a liveable city environment.”

However it also noted that it “will continue to monitor the situation to assess if further refinements to the regulations are needed to support the take-up of active mobility in a safe,
responsible, and sustainable manner.”

Top image from LTA

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

