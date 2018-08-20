fbpx

Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula recalled in S’pore after discovery of bacteria

Parents, please take note.

Tan Xing Qi | August 20, 2018 @ 11:35 pm

What was recalled?

Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula – Step 1 (850g).

Specifically, batch number 09117R1 from Malaysia that expires Sept. 11, 2019. The recall has been completed.

It costs S$54.50.

Screenshot from Fairprice.

The affected product is not listed on Dumex’s website at the time of writing.

Why was it recalled?

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) has detected Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

English, please.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacterium found in the environment that can survive dry conditions, such as dry food like infant formula and powdered milk.

Cronobacter infections are generally rare, however, they can be fatal to newborns as they may cause meningitis or sepsis.

Examples of symptoms displayed by infants with Cronobacter infection include fever, poor feeding or lethargy.

As such symptoms are not specific to the bacteria, parents or caregivers should seek medical assistance should their infants feel unwell.

Oh no, I bought that batch. How?

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it. Queries about a refund can be directed to Dumex. Their hotline 1800 265 3188.

Infants are fragile. Handle them with care

  • Always wash hands with soap and water before handling of items which will be in contact with the infant and wash hands after using the toilet or changing infants’ diapers.
  • Proper sanitation of items meant for feeding baby such as milk bottles and breast milk pump parts.
  • Ensuring infant formula is prepared in a clean environment and that utensils are clean.
  • Giving infants freshly prepared infant formula.

Xing Qi deals T-Shirts to unsuspecting Singaporeans through a roadside stall, which, ironically, is not a physical stall.

 

