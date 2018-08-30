More than 2,000 Disney Tsum Tsum lanterns at VivoCity’s SkyPark from Aug. 30 to Sep. 30, 2018

This year’s Mid-Autumn (or more commonly known, perhaps, as Mooncake) Festival falls on September 24.

And if you’re a fan of Tsum Tsum, you’re in for a treat at the month-long Disney Tsum Tsum Mid-Autumn Celebration of Love at VivoCity that begins on Thursday, August 30.

Advertisement

2,000 Tsum Tsum lanterns

Feast your eyes on over 2,000 Tsum Tsum lanterns installed all over VivoCity’s third-level SkyPark.

The lanterns come in almost all the familiar Disney and Pixar characters you grew up with, like Chip & Dale, Bambi and Dumbo:

Four magical zones to explore

There are a variety of Tsum Tsum lanterns at four differently-themed zones to explore.

1) Wishing Wonderland

This is located right at the water feature area of the SkyPark, where you can see lanterns featuring the “Frozen” sisters Anna and Elsa, along with Sven and Olaf.

You can also get a wishing card for S$2 and release a Mid-Autumn Disney Tsum Tsum-themed floating lantern, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

Advertisement

2) Tunnel of Love

This is an Instaworthy 40m-long tunnel laced with many Tsum Tsum lanterns of more than 30 Disney and Pixar characters including Nemo from Finding Nemo, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.

Advertisement

3) Fairytale Garden

Fairytale Garden is where you can see five memorable Disney Princesses including Jasmine, Aladdin and Genie on the magic carpet, as well as Mulan along with Li Shang and Mushu on a Chinese pavilion.

4) #CoupleGoals

Of course, Disney wouldn’t be Disney without the iconic #couplegoals themselves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Just in time for Disney’s 90th anniversary, #CoupleGoals features a 10m tall centrepiece of the couple made out of 1,500 lanterns.

This installation, if you’re wondering, holds a new record in Asia Book of Records as the Largest Lantern Sculpture.

Where to go: VivoCity SkyPark (Level 3)

When to go: Aug. 30 to Sep. 30

Advertisement

All images courtesy of VivoCity