fbpx

Back
﻿

More than 2,000 Disney Tsum Tsum lanterns at VivoCity’s SkyPark from Aug. 30 to Sep. 30, 2018

Epic overcrowding in 3, 2, 1...

Fasiha Nazren | August 30, 2018 @ 11:38 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

This year’s Mid-Autumn (or more commonly known, perhaps, as Mooncake) Festival falls on September 24.

And if you’re a fan of Tsum Tsum, you’re in for a treat at the month-long Disney Tsum Tsum Mid-Autumn Celebration of Love at VivoCity that begins on Thursday, August 30.

2,000 Tsum Tsum lanterns

Feast your eyes on over 2,000 Tsum Tsum lanterns installed all over VivoCity’s third-level SkyPark.

The lanterns come in almost all the familiar Disney and Pixar characters you grew up with, like Chip & DaleBambi and Dumbo:

Four magical zones to explore

There are a variety of Tsum Tsum lanterns at four differently-themed zones to explore.

1) Wishing Wonderland

This is located right at the water feature area of the SkyPark, where you can see lanterns featuring the “Frozen” sisters Anna and Elsa, along with Sven and Olaf.

You can also get a wishing card for S$2 and release a Mid-Autumn Disney Tsum Tsum-themed floating lantern, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

2) Tunnel of Love

This is an Instaworthy 40m-long tunnel laced with many Tsum Tsum lanterns of more than 30 Disney and Pixar characters including Nemo from Finding Nemo, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch and Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.

3) Fairytale Garden

Fairytale Garden is where you can see five memorable Disney Princesses including Jasmine, Aladdin and Genie on the magic carpet, as well as Mulan along with Li Shang and Mushu on a Chinese pavilion.

4) #CoupleGoals

Of course, Disney wouldn’t be Disney without the iconic #couplegoals themselves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Just in time for Disney’s 90th anniversary, #CoupleGoals features a 10m tall centrepiece of the couple made out of 1,500 lanterns.

This installation, if you’re wondering, holds a new record in Asia Book of Records as the Largest Lantern Sculpture.

Where to go: VivoCity SkyPark (Level 3)
When to go: Aug. 30 to Sep. 30

All images courtesy of VivoCity

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'poreans applaud viral music video showcasing talents of persons with disabilities

A moving rendition.

March 4, 11:35 am

WWE superstars returning to S'pore for live show on June 27

Wonder if Finn Balor will use Merlion-inspired body paint?

March 4, 09:53 am

15% shortfall in S'pore tourists visiting M'sia in 2018

Wonder why.

March 4, 01:44 am

M'sian Minister: Flying car not for sale to the public, but Grab interested to use it for taxi services

Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads.

March 3, 10:32 pm

CEO of S'pore gaming company Sea, formerly Garena, becomes a billionaire

The company renamed to Sea in 2017.

March 3, 08:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close