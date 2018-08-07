Back
﻿

Delifrance in S’pore no longer halal-certified as of June 2018

They have run into some technical difficulties.

Tanya Ong | August 7, 2018 @ 02:27 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Delifrance Singapore is no longer halal-certified.

This was after it failed to renew its halal certification this year.

Delifrance no longer halal-certified

Delifrance first attained its halal status in 2001.

Recently, however, an Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) spokesman confirmed that all 19 outlets of Delifrance are no longer halal-certified after its certification expired this year in June.

Its certification has not yet been renewed.

Technical difficulties

According to The New Paper, the general manager of Delifrance Singapore said the company is “working to resolve some technical issues”, which are unrelated to food preparation, materials or presentation.

Regulations demand that all related companies with the same name are verified as halal before they can be certified.

However, it was reported that Delifrance Singapore is unable to compel Delifrance Singapore Wholesale, the original France-based company that sells frozen bakery products in Singapore, to be halal-certified.

No use or sale of non-halal products

Customers have been assured that Delifrance here would never “use or sell any non-halal products” in their outlets.

They are also working to resolve this issue:

“We are taking necessary actions and engaging in active discussions with the relevant authorities as well as working with an expert in the field to resolve them.”

Earlier this year, it was also announced that other chains, Fish & Co. and Pezzo, are no longer halal certified:

Fish & Co.’s Halal certifications has not been renewed since March 2018

Pezzo responds to no longer being Halal-certified, says in the midst of renewing certification

And not all Malay Muslims are bothered by halal-certification:

I’m Malay Muslim & I don’t really care if Subway goes halal or not

Top photo composite image from Delifrance Singapore’s Facebook page.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Bikers riding S'pore superbikes with taped up license plates allegedly caught by M'sian police

Malaysian social media showed pictures of the bikers' Singaporean ICs.

February 9, 10:44 pm

M'sian government vessel collides with another ship in S'pore waters

MPA is conducting an investigation.

February 9, 07:43 pm

At least 20 Parliament questions on SAF training safety to be asked, Defence Minister to give Ministerial Statement

A lot of questions to be asked on behalf of Singaporeans.

February 9, 07:43 pm

M'sians hit all Chinese people with heavy metal Chinese New Year song with feels

More Cookie Monster than cookie cutter.

February 9, 06:25 pm

Fierce fight breaks out at Sembawang, innocent boy gets phone thrown away by mistake

Poor thing.

February 9, 06:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close