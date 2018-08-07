Delifrance in S’pore no longer halal-certified as of June 2018

Delifrance Singapore is no longer halal-certified.

Advertisement

This was after it failed to renew its halal certification this year.

Delifrance no longer halal-certified

Delifrance first attained its halal status in 2001.

Recently, however, an Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) spokesman confirmed that all 19 outlets of Delifrance are no longer halal-certified after its certification expired this year in June.

Its certification has not yet been renewed.

Technical difficulties

According to The New Paper, the general manager of Delifrance Singapore said the company is “working to resolve some technical issues”, which are unrelated to food preparation, materials or presentation.

Regulations demand that all related companies with the same name are verified as halal before they can be certified.

However, it was reported that Delifrance Singapore is unable to compel Delifrance Singapore Wholesale, the original France-based company that sells frozen bakery products in Singapore, to be halal-certified.

Advertisement

No use or sale of non-halal products

Customers have been assured that Delifrance here would never “use or sell any non-halal products” in their outlets.

They are also working to resolve this issue:

“We are taking necessary actions and engaging in active discussions with the relevant authorities as well as working with an expert in the field to resolve them.”

Earlier this year, it was also announced that other chains, Fish & Co. and Pezzo, are no longer halal certified:

And not all Malay Muslims are bothered by halal-certification:

Top photo composite image from Delifrance Singapore’s Facebook page.