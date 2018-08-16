American lady thinks movie based on S’pore life shouldn’t have S’pore accents because no one will understand

Crazy Rich Asians is proving to be a phenomena in America. Many credit it with opening the doors for more Asian-Americans to be represented on the big screen.

It helps that the movie has been unanimously praised by critics as well.

This has led to popular react channel, Fine Brothers Entertainment (FBE), making a reaction video to the trailer for Crazy Rich Asians.

Here’s their video.

If you don’t have that much time to spare, this image sums up the entire video.

And it got so overwhelming that one girl even cried.

Here are some main takeaways from the myriad of Asians reacting to the video:

Entertainment is shifting towards diversity, and accurate storytelling from people who experience their culture first-hand.

So many people look at Asians as Asians, they don’t see them as different types of people.

Dope! Accurate representation is very important, keep that in mind.

Negativity

As part of the show, the interviewers will also tell these reactors some negative aspect of the video they were shown.

This was the negative point the interviewer brought up.

“Despite the excitement, there has been some backlash with the movie, some people were upset that based on the trailer, the film does not accurately portray Singapore’s accent or cultural diversity and lacked visible South Asian characters”

The person reacting to this particular piece of news was a Chinese-American called Emily.

Here’s her in disbelief when told that anyone could have anything bad to say about the movie.

Here is her reaction.

Her full quote:

“Oh God, who said this, if we really used a Singapore accent, we would not know what’s going on, I can barely understand what they’re saying, is it Malay, is it Engrish (English)?”

You can see the clip of this here.

😶 (from "Asians React to Crazy Rich Asians") pic.twitter.com/3uA8HMOf6r — cat seat headrest (@notjozua) August 16, 2018

Reactions

Here are some Singaporeans’ reactions to that particular comment.

With some picking up on the interesting pronunciation of English.

And perhaps understanding another culture’s accent just takes a little bit of effort.

It’s alway good to keep in mind that everyone has an accent, including you.

And the call for accurate representation should perhaps not stop once you think that said representation is accurate enough.

But let’s go back to more familiar problems shall we.

Welp.

