Tragic love: Chinese man’s fiancée dies from leukemia on their wedding day

A Chinese man who wanted to hold a wedding for fiancée was left heartbroken instead on his wedding day.

Advertisement

This tragic love story happened in Zhengzhou city in Henan province, China.

Wanted to marry her before it’s too late

When 32-year-old Xiao Hui’s leukemia took a turn for the worse on August 10, 27-year-old Yang Feng arranged for a wedding to take place in her hospital room two days later in order for her not to have any regrets.

August 12 came and all preparations for the wedding had been made.

He had changed into his suit, pinned on his Boutonniere, and finished distributing the wedding candy (a Chinese wedding custom).

The only thing left to do was to exchange their wedding vows.

However, it wasn’t meant to be.

She passed away before she could even wear her wedding veil, leaving behind a heartbroken Yang who, after taking off his blazer, tried to hold back his tears in the corridor outside the hospital room.

He said:

“If only I’ve knew her earlier.”

Met 2 years ago when she was hitchhiking

According to Visual China Group, Yang and Xiao Hui met two years ago when the latter was hitchhiking on the road.

Yang, who as a delivery driver at that time, let Xiao Hui onto his truck and the two struck up a conversation.

It was then that he learned of her illness — chronic myeloid leukemia, or cancer of the white blood cells — something she was diagnosed with when she was 24 years old.

Advertisement

Bulk of pay cheque goes to her medical bills

However, knowledge of her health condition did not keep him from falling in love and pursuing a relationship with her.

He told China Youth Daily:

“At first I pitied her. But as we talked more, I fell in love with her and wanted to take care of her for the rest of her life.”

In order to help pay Xiao Hui’s medical bills, Yang found a delivery job in Zhengzhou city.

Out of his monthly salary of RMB5000 (~S$995), he was forking out RMB4000 (~S$796) every month to help with her treatment.

And despite his busy work schedule, he took the time to take care of her every day, never thinking of leaving her throughout the time she was battling her disease.

Alas, Xiao Hui did not manage to pull through.

Advertisement

Viral in China

Nonetheless, Yang had won the hearts of Chinese netizens nationwide.

Several Chinese news agencies covered their tragic love story. CCTV’s Weibo post alone was shared over 2000 times and received more than 23,000 likes.

Many netizens expressed their sympathy for Yang and Xiao Hui’s family, and said they had never seen such a devoted man like Yang before.

Translation: Perhaps this is true love. Not expecting to be together till they’re old, but simply wanting to be together till the last second.

You can see a video documenting what was supposed to be a happy day here:

Top image via Visual China Group