Guy in S’pore lists JJ Lin concert tickets on Carousell to look for ‘serious date’

Alright, looks like someone is getting creative in Singapore.

Online platforms such as Carousell can be used to buy and sell a myriad of products and services.

One user, however, took it to the next level by using it to look for a date to an upcoming concert.

JJ Lin tickets listing

On Aug. 9, Carousell user kayzen posted a listing for JJ Lin’s concert ticket, titled, “[Sell]JJ lin concert ticket for [Cupid Date] Cat6.”

In the description of the listing, he wrote that he was “looking for a serious date to go for the concert” taking place on Aug. 16.

He laid out some criteria, such as “pleasant looking, single, aged 18 to 28”, but did not specify a preferred gender.

He also stated that interested parties should send him a personal message.

Tagged with price of S$240

According to the Sports Hub website, CAT 6 tickets cost S$228.

In Kayzen’s listing, however, the ticket was tagged with a price of S$240.

This is presumably the price that he is selling the ticket for, although he did not explicitly state this in his listing.

One comment expressed confusion as to whether his date was expected to pay for the ticket:

This is a screenshot of his listing:

Decided to auction his tickets two days ago

According to the comments on the listing, one user commented that he wanted to introduce “this good deal to a lady friend”, but requested a “picture” from him.

In response, kayzen indicated his willingness to trade photos.

However, as recent as two days ago, kayzen announced that he was going to “auction [his] pair of tickets”, and requested interested parties place their bids in the comments section:

There has been no further updates from him on the listing.

It is unclear if he eventually managed to sell his ticket(s), or if he found a date since then.

Or if he got arrested by the police because this was not even a genuine offer to begin with.

Top photo adapted from Carousell listing & Sports Hub.