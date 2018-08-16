fbpx

Back
﻿

Guy in S’pore lists JJ Lin concert tickets on Carousell to look for ‘serious date’

The listing was tagged with a price of S$240.

Tanya Ong | August 16, 2018 @ 06:18 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Alright, looks like someone is getting creative in Singapore.

Online platforms such as Carousell can be used to buy and sell a myriad of products and services.

One user, however, took it to the next level by using it to look for a date to an upcoming concert.

JJ Lin tickets listing

On Aug. 9, Carousell user kayzen posted a listing for JJ Lin’s concert ticket, titled, “[Sell]JJ lin concert ticket for [Cupid Date] Cat6.”

In the description of the listing, he wrote that he was “looking for a serious date to go for the concert” taking place on Aug. 16.

He laid out some criteria, such as “pleasant looking, single, aged 18 to 28”, but did not specify a preferred gender.

He also stated that interested parties should send him a personal message.

Tagged with price of S$240

According to the Sports Hub website, CAT 6 tickets cost S$228.

In Kayzen’s listing, however, the ticket was tagged with a price of S$240.

This is presumably the price that he is selling the ticket for, although he did not explicitly state this in his listing.

One comment expressed confusion as to whether his date was expected to pay for the ticket:

This is a screenshot of his listing:

Decided to auction his tickets two days ago

According to the comments on the listing, one user commented that he wanted to introduce “this good deal to a lady friend”, but requested a “picture” from him.

In response, kayzen indicated his willingness to trade photos.

However, as recent as two days ago, kayzen announced that he was going to “auction [his] pair of tickets”, and requested interested parties place their bids in the comments section:

There has been no further updates from him on the listing.

It is unclear if he eventually managed to sell his ticket(s), or if he found a date since then.

Or if he got arrested by the police because this was not even a genuine offer to begin with.

Top photo adapted from Carousell listing & Sports Hub.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore sky split into two distinct shades on Feb. 13 evening, explained

Interesting.

February 19, 01:25 am

S'pore buys 4 new submarines, the first is ready for use

Good to have in case we have unwanted intrusions into our territorial waters.

February 19, 01:07 am

New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok

Yaaaaaas.

February 18, 10:00 pm

You can now buy insurance to cover legal costs & counselling if you get harassed online

These days, the fear of this happening to you is real.

February 18, 08:00 pm

S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

It was an ephemeral experience.

February 18, 06:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close