UMNO MP who yelled “f**k you” in M’sian parliament could be suspended for up to 6 months

Forget you, and forget her too.

Sulaiman Daud | August 16, 2018 @ 05:48 pm

The sittings of the Dewan Rakyat (Malaysian Parliament) can get a little more rowdy than Singapore’s Parliament.

Case in point, UMNO MP Bung Moktar Radin from Kinabatangan, Sabah.

Here’s what happened

On Aug. 7, MPs were discussing the motion to introduce the Sales and Services Tax, intended by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to replace the Goods and Services Tax.

Bung Moktar was speaking about the prices of goods at markets when he was interrupted.

War of words

Pakatan Harapan MP Willie Mongin from Puncak Borneo, Sarawak cut in, saying “Isn’t it the casino at Kinabatangan?”

He was apparently referring to some photos that went viral online, showing a man who resembled Bung Moktar visiting a casino.

This elicited some laughter from the other MPs, but Bung Moktar was not amused. He shouted:

Apa ni, biadab, ini kurang ajar! (What is this, this rude and ill-mannered (person)!”

He said that Mongin was not fit to sit in Parliament, and challenged him to a fight:

Samseng! What you want? You nak gaduh dengan saya? Ini time! F**k you! (Gangster! What you want? You want to fight with me? This is the time! F**k you!)”

Other MPs asked him to sit down, but Bung Moktar was not to be placated, getting in another “F**k you!” before continuing to insult Mongin further.

You can watch the video below:

The swearing went so viral that there’s even been remixes of the scene.

Retraction

Mongin fired back, telling Bung Moktar that his accusation was “truly disgusting”.

After the war of words was over, Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon ordered Bung Moktar to retract his foul language, which he did so.

But not without getting in one last parting shot, insinuating that he had seen Mongin having drinks with hookers.

Possible suspension

Despite the retraction, this might not be the end of Bung Moktar’s troubles.

On Aug. 16, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin filed a motion to refer him to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee for his vulgar tirade.

Bung Moktar could face a suspension of up to six months, depending on the Committee’s decision. He wasn’t happy with Zuraida’s motion, and said:

“I feel it’s unfair to me as there are also many other representatives from the government who have uttered vulgar or indecent words.

I have already apologised sincerely and retracted my statement, but today I see a motion against me.”

Yikes.

Top image from @imnormgoh on Twitter via RTM Parlimen.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

