Somebody put bubble tea pearls on pizza & people are crazy over it

Hallo ambulance?
A while back, a cafe in Singapore started selling bubble tea toast:
S’pore cafe in Orchard sells bubble tea toast complete with pearls
Now, somebody in Taiwan — the birthplace of bubble tea — has decided to put the beverage pearls on a pizza:
A quick scroll through the diner’s Instagram feed sees many people ordering it:
Yes, starch on more starch.
嘉義•食儻生活料理坊 🔆珍珠披薩 NTD139 珍珠是黑糖珍珠Q度很不錯，搭配乳酪吃起來有黑糖的香氣與乳酪的濃郁，甜甜鹹鹹的不違和，建議3人以上分食。 🔆蕾絲餅乾 NTD68 以蕾絲麵為基底，油炸後灑上糖霜淋上煉乳，吃起來甜甜脆脆的不油膩，份量比想像中多，也是建議3人以上分食。 – 食儻生活料理坊料理種類蠻多元，有丼飯、拉麵、義大利麵、焗烤飯、冷麵、火鍋、披薩等等，除了披薩外，點主餐有附甜點及飲料，小編這次是為了珍珠披薩去的，鹹食的部分有機會再介紹給大家。 ———————————————————— 📍嘉義市西區蘭井街453號 📞05-2793919 🕚平日11:00-14:00/17:00-21:00、假日11:00-21:00 🚷週二公休 #18sfood #嘉義 #chiayi #西區 #蘭井街 #嘉義美食 #食儻生活料理坊 #食儻 #珍珠披薩 #披薩 #丼飯 #拉麵 #拇指拉麵 #義大利麵 #焗烤飯 #冷麵 #火鍋
📍食儻生活料理坊 · 嘉義 ᵀᴬᴵᵂᴬᴺ ᶠᴼᴼᴰ #嘉義 珍珠披薩 🅝🅣139 ——————————— 到嘉義這間，基本上每桌必點這道 打包回家烤來吃，加熱過的珍珠一樣Q軟 他們家珍珠有非常濃的「黑糖味」 餅皮比較一般是薄脆型 但珍珠真的厲害沒話說～ 與起司搭配的完美融洽 鹹甜交錯，會讓人不知不覺 吃了好多片！✨🤤🤤🤤 在嘉義火車站附近（走路會到） 以cp值來說，139能吃到8片披薩 還不錯呢 🈺️平日分兩個時段營業喲！ ᴺᴵᴺᴵᴱᴬᵀᶠᴼᴼᴰ #妮飽吃嘉義 – 🚩【 嘉義 | 食儻生活料理坊 】 🏠地點：嘉義市蘭井街453號 🚸營業時間：平日11:00～14:00、17:00～21:00 假日11:00～21:00 🚷週二公休 ☎️營業電話：05-2361552 ———————————— #嘉義晚餐 #台灣 #傳統小吃 #嘉義午餐 #銅板美食 #食儻 #起司 #珍珠 #嘉義美食 #珍珠披薩 #food #eat #taiwan #yummy #dessert #2eat2gether #Taiwan #instagram#pizza
And what do we know — reviews turned out to be largely positive.
The above Instagram post, for instance, writes that the pearls remain bouncy even after the pizza was reheated, and apparently, went very well with the cheese.
Another Instagrammer called it “unique and tasty”:
📍嘉義市 西區 #食儻 – – 🍕珍珠披薩💰139。 🍕農村時蔬💰123。 （約八吋） – – 開工就只能好好回味一下手機裡的美食照讓自己療癒🤦🏻♂️，過年回嘉真的吃飽吃滿廢飽廢滿 – 我們就是衝著珍珠披薩來的！，挑嘴的我妹都覺得很有特色又好吃 – 餅皮烤的微脆，上層是會流動的起司，點綴上Q彈的珍珠，甜甜鹹鹹的味道除了刷嘴也讓口感多了些豐富感，一拉起來小型起司瀑布流動真的有夠療癒，根本欠吃 – 農村就比較基本款，但CP值來說很可以👌🏻，這邊必吃就是珍珠披薩啦，環境舒適，店內低消任一品項，很棒棒 – – 📎#圓臉賴胖吃嘉義 📎#圓臉賴胖吃小吃 – – – 📍：嘉義市西區蘭井街453號。 ⏰：11:00-21:00（週二公休）。 ☎️：05-229-3919。 – – #foodporn#foodpic#chiayi#foodie#iphone#2eat2gether#4foodieforfoodie #instafoood#like4like#igers#follow4follow#popyummy#brunch #吃貨#相機食先#食記#食卓#美食#嘉義美食#美味#甜點#小吃#嘉義#披薩#下午茶#好味
Each pizza costs NT139, which is about S$6.20.
Um. Come to Singapore so we can try it?
