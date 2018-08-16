Somebody put bubble tea pearls on pizza & people are crazy over it

A while back, a cafe in Singapore started selling bubble tea toast:

Now, somebody in Taiwan — the birthplace of bubble tea — has decided to put the beverage pearls on a pizza:

來吃看看 #珍珠披薩 🍕 A post shared by Josie詠䓅 (@josiebaby215) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:25pm PDT

A quick scroll through the diner’s Instagram feed sees many people ordering it:

2015/05/09 珍珠披薩🍕 #這間不是小老闆#叫食儻#Chiayi#3的美食文 A post shared by 佩3😆 (@onlinethree) on May 8, 2015 at 11:42pm PDT

Yes, starch on more starch.

And what do we know — reviews turned out to be largely positive.

The above Instagram post, for instance, writes that the pearls remain bouncy even after the pizza was reheated, and apparently, went very well with the cheese.

Another Instagrammer called it “unique and tasty”:

Each pizza costs NT139, which is about S$6.20.

Um. Come to Singapore so we can try it?

Top image from @josiebaby215 and @onlinethree on Instagram