Old school Hainanese kopi stall still serving charcoal-toasted bread & home-made kaya
One of the few places that do toast the traditional way.
Ah Seng Hai Nam Coffee at Amoy Street Food Centre operates in a time bubble.
There Ah Seng still continues toasting his bread over a charcoal fire, making their kaya from scratch, and grinding their Robusta coffee beans in-house.
Here, you should try the French Toast (S$3.50 for two slices). Ah Seng’s French Toast is simply bread coated in an egg wash (just beaten eggs without anything added) and then toasted on a charcoal stove.
The Kaya Toast (S$1.80 for two slices) uses a brown bread which the stall has been buying from the same supplier all these years.
Both the French Toast and Kaya Toast are served with Ah Seng’s home-made kaya which has an eggy, pandan fragrance. The kaya is also not too greasy, according to reviews.
The most popular kopi at Ah Seng is the Kopi C. His version of Kopi C (S$1.10) is made with unsweetened condensed milk instead of evaporated milk, giving it a bit more body.
According to several reviews online, Ah Seng’s kopi is a tad bitter compared to regular kopi elsewhere.
Here’s their menu and prices:
Praised for their cheap and good food
Ah Seng Hai Nam Coffee does not have an official Facebook page, but there is a page generated by its location tag. There, it has a grand total of……4 reviews, but 3 of them gave Ah Seng 5 stars, particularly praising their kaya.
Google reviews mainly praised Ah Seng’s for their cheap yet good kaya and toast.
Aside from that, various other media like ieatishootipost and Miss Tam Chiak also featured Ah Seng Hai Nam Coffee, giving particular mention to their bread and kaya.
An article by the Michelin Guide also highlighted the stall’s traditional way of doing things, right down to using original cups and saucers from 30 years ago.
Started by Hainan immigrant in 1964
Ah Seng Hai Nam Coffee was started by the father of Mr Wong Lock Seng, an immigrant from Hainan Island.
Wong’s father used to work as a seaman and teapot merchant. After migrating to Singapore, he started his kopi and toast business at Lau Pa Sat in 1964. 10 years later, Wong took over the business.
Ah Seng Hai Nam Coffee relocated to Amoy Street Food Centre in 1997 and has been there ever since.
Ah Seng Hai Nam Coffee
Address: Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Road #02-95, Singapore 069111
Opening hours: 5.30am to 3pm
Contact: 9710 2907
