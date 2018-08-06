“Ah Lian Bee Hoon”, a well-known stall near NTU, triggers woke S’pore Twitter user with its name

Ah Lian Bee Hoon, as most NTU students and alumni would know, is an economic bee hoon (noodle) stall near Pioneer MRT station.

Unfortunately, the name didn’t sit too well with at least one Twitter user, who proceeded to call everyone who used the term “Ah Lian Bee Hoon” a “dumbf*ck”.

The faux pas was first spotted by local photographer Audi Kahlid, who shared it on his Instagram stories:

Audi then showed the stall’s name on a maps application:

As it is, at least one other person has informed the Twitter user that “Ah Lian Bee Hoon” was indeed the stall’s name, and not a random term slapped on by “sheltered JC/church girls” (on a side note we must confess that we didn’t know sheltered girls used the term “Ah Lian” and “Ah Beng” to label things):

Another provided the background of why it came to be known as Ah Lian Bee Hoon:

And while the Twitter user acknowledges these tweets, he insists that it only “proves his point”:

And in response to the first tweet above, said Twitter user continued to argue on the grounds that it is only “endearingly known” as Ah Lian:

For those who are unacquainted with the stall, Ah Lian Bee Hoon is a common supper spot for NTU students due to its late opening hours as well as relatively cheap and decent-tasting food offerings.

The name is so oft-used that residents around Pioneer also call it that.

