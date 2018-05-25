 ';

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore no longer cancelled

Will they or won't they?

By Matthias Ang

The June 12, 2018 Trump-Kim meeting is back on.

United States President Donald Trump made the announcement after receiving General Kim Yong-Chol, who is Kim Jong-un’s right-hand man, at the White House for talks that lasted over an hour.

General Kim also delivered a letter to Trump, which the US president said he he has not opened it yet.

Only a week ago, Trump had cancelled the meeting, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” displayed by North Korea, as seen from his tweet below on May 24:

However, in a sign that the recent meeting with the North Korean delegation headed by General Kim Yong-Chol was going well, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted:

This was echoed by Trump’s tweet later on the same day:

It would seem that the meal paid off after all.

