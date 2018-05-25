Trump-Kim summit in Singapore no longer cancelled

Events
Upsurge
The June 12, 2018 Trump-Kim meeting is back on.
United States President Donald Trump made the announcement after receiving General Kim Yong-Chol, who is Kim Jong-un’s right-hand man, at the White House for talks that lasted over an hour.
General Kim also delivered a letter to Trump, which the US president said he he has not opened it yet.
Only a week ago, Trump had cancelled the meeting, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” displayed by North Korea, as seen from his tweet below on May 24:
Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/rLwXxBxFKx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
However, in a sign that the recent meeting with the North Korean delegation headed by General Kim Yong-Chol was going well, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted:
Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight. Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu. pic.twitter.com/1pu4K3oym7
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 31, 2018
This was echoed by Trump’s tweet later on the same day:
Very good meetings with North Korea.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018
It would seem that the meal paid off after all.
