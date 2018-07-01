 ';

Transparent Coca-Cola available in Japan from June 11, 2018

It's not plain water in the bottles.

If transparent milk tea or lemon tea is starting to get plebeian, how about transparent Coca-Cola?

Suntory transparent milk tea will take S’pore by storm

Coca-Cola clear

News has it that Coca-Cola Japan will be releasing a transparent version of the drink on June 11, 2018.

From the promotional materials released so far, it looks as clear as water.

Source: Coca-Cola Japan’s Twitter

A press release on its site reveals that the drink will have an added lemon flavour.

The brand has been conducting a Twitter campaign leading up to the release of the drink:

For those who can’t read Japanese, the tweet says that 2,000 lucky people who follow their Twitter account and retweet the post with #cocacolaclear (in Japanese) will win a 500ml bottle of the drink.

Tastes like Coca-Cola

Pictures of the drink have already surfaced online:

One Japanese blogger even posted about trying the drink:

The blogger said that the drink tasted like a transparent Coca-Cola, but with slight lemon aftertaste.

Been there, done that

Transparent cola is not actually a new invention.

In 1992, The Coca-Cola Company released the “Tab Clear” which was supposed to be a competitor to the “Crystal Pepsi”.

Source
Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart

Both drinks were regarded as flops for the simple reason that they did not taste much like Cola at all.

In 2015, Pepsi rereleased the Crystal Pepsi for a limited time, after overwhelming requests by fans of the drink.

We imagine the upcoming one from Coca-Cola might do quite well (if it’s not a prank), seeing the craze for transparent drink these days ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top photo from Twitter user @ippunplluged 

