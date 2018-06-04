 ';

Tesla cars selling in S’pore for S$500,000

You can rent one for about S$6,000 a month.

By Belmont Lay | June 4, 2018

Tesla cars are being brought into Singapore for sale. Just that they are not cheap at all.

Imported by luxury car dealer

Car dealer Hong Seh Motors started to import Tesla cars into Singapore since April 2018.

The company was the previous distributor for Ferrari and Maserati here.

It specialises in parallel importing high-performance and luxury cars.

Hong Seh is selling three Tesla models, all solely powered by batteries

1. Model S 85D

Prices for this luxury sedan start at S$426,800 (including Certificate Of Entitlement).

It has a range of 435km on a single charge, and accelerates to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

2. Model S P85D

A more powerful P85D is available for S$50,000 more.

3. Model X 75D

Tesla’s Model X Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) has gull-wing doors.

It has a range of about 380km and costs S$528,800.

It surges to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds, and is available in both five and seven-seat configurations.

Sourced from Hong Kong

The Tesla cars were sourced from Hong Kong, where sales of the cars declined after tax breaks were removed.

In April 2018, it was reported that the Tesla cars were undergoing homologation by the Land Transport Authority.

This is the process of getting the cars approved before they are put on sale here and was expected to take up to six weeks.

Purchase and leasing

To make the Teslas more accessible, Hong Seh will be leasing out the cars.

This process only requires a 20 percent down payment, instead of the conventional 40 percent purchase plan.

With a 20 percent down payment, customers can lease a Model S 85D for seven years for S$5,388 a month.

A Model X costs S$6,588 a month for the same leasing period.

This amount covers annual servicing and 24-hour breakdown assistance in Singapore and Malaysia.

A Type-II charging station will be installed at customers’ homes with the car’s purchase.

For those staying in an apartment building, they will have to scour the island for charging stations.

Elon Musk tweets Straits Times back after newspaper tells him to stop whining

Elon Musk & Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang re-ignite discussion on bringing Teslas to S’pore on Twitter

Top main photo features Joe Nguyen with his Tesla Model S in Singapore, Model X 75D & Model S P85D

