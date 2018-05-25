Long-running Channel 5 show Tanglin going on break, fans sad & confused

Come Sept. 28, 2018, the long-running Channel 5 drama, Tanglin, is taking a break.

This is after achieving a run of three years and clocking more than 700 episodes, shown on weekdays.

Currently at its 741st episode (with episode 746 already up on the premium section of toggle), Tanglin is probably one of the longest-running drama serials Mediacorp has produced, having been running since 2015.

By the time the series goes into hiatus in September, it would have passed the 800-episode mark.

Beloved series

Tanglin was lauded for being a breath of fresh air in a stagnating local media scene.

Its longevity was also fuelled by its popularity with Singaporeans who followed the series faithfully as the show ventured into seldom-discussed issues such as mental health, menopause, social escorting and sexually-transmitted diseases.

With praise came also comments about its lack of gripping drama to keep viewers hooked, mandatory PSAs about government policies, and it’s overly sprawling plot lines and subplots surrounding the four families, which evolved and changed rather dramatically from when it first started out.

But for fans who have been following the show during its three-year run, goodbye is not an easy word to say, even if it’s temporary.

@syirahjusni I will miss Tanglin loads.. hope the break is a short one and everyone will be back soon..😭😭😭 — Mansha Odhrani (@OdhraniMansha) June 2, 2018

IM CRYING BC I JUST FOUND OUT #TANGLINCH5 IS ENDING 😭😭😭 — Nikhita Alisha (@nikhitxlisha) June 1, 2018

Watching the instastory of the Tanglin cast makes me feel so awful 😭 I really can't believe it's ending soon. I can't imagine the emptiness I'll feel.. ughhh… 😔😔 — Aziela 💎 (@AzielaLala) June 2, 2018

so tanglin shoot has officially ended today????? 😭😭😭😭😭😭 it's time i start a petition to bring back tanglin……. like a season 4 or smthg 😭😍 — Vishnuuuu🏃 (@_Vishnuuuuu) June 2, 2018

An indefinite hiatus?

Some were confused as it seemed as if the show was ending for good, but Channel 5 and supervising producer Kathleen Beedles clarified that it was simply a break, and viewers can look forward to Kin, a family-based drama that’s replacing Tanglin‘s slot.

A break. Do look out for new show Kin too. X — Kathleen Beedles (@KathleenBeedles) June 2, 2018

Solemn words from the cast did little to alleviate the sadness that fans and crew members felt.

930pm: The last calltime. And for the final time..Sulaiman of #tanglinch5 getting ready here in the makeup room of Infinite Studios Singapore. @mediacorpCh5 pic.twitter.com/itXIp9yVjx — Fauzie Laily (@FauzieLaily) June 1, 2018

Emotional Farewell

A wrap party also took place to commemorate the break of the long-running series, an emotional night for cast and crew involved.

But of course, all episodes broadcast will be always there on Toggle if you can’t get enough of the drama.

It’s been an amazing journey with the cast of #tanglinch5 and I feel so grateful to have been a part of the @mediacorpch5 team! Thank you for your endless support, you guys are amazing. If you ever miss us, the series will be on toggle (@toggle_sg). https://t.co/BNcB90fFDk… — Christina Kydoniefs (@CKydoniefs) June 2, 2018

With months to go before the last episode, however, some fans may be wondering if the various plot points will ever have their ends tied up given Tanglin‘s pace and complicated plot developments, along with the show’s tendency to add characters.

Will the final scene be Bhaskar kissing Li Yan by moonlight in TCH, as Suzanne is caught in a high speed police chase down BKE, trying to escape over the causeway Or will Sheila return as a ghostly witch, revealing Mrs Pereira’s first name with her broomstick smoke#tanglinch5 pic.twitter.com/PikyYFf48f — Edinburghman (@movetomemphis) June 2, 2018

One thing’s for sure, however, Tanglin would be missed by fans, who’d gladly look over these details.

The good and bad of the show has become a part of everyone, after all.

