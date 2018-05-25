 ';

Long-running Channel 5 show Tanglin going on break, fans sad & confused

700-plus episodes in, the long-running drama serial is saying goodbye...for now.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 5 hours

Come Sept. 28, 2018, the long-running Channel 5 drama, Tanglin, is taking a break.

This is after achieving a run of three years and clocking more than 700 episodes, shown on weekdays.

Currently at its 741st episode (with episode 746 already up on the premium section of toggle), Tanglin is probably one of the longest-running drama serials Mediacorp has produced, having been running since 2015.

By the time the series goes into hiatus in September, it would have passed the 800-episode mark.

Beloved series

Tanglin was lauded for being a breath of fresh air in a stagnating local media scene.

Its longevity was also fuelled by its popularity with Singaporeans who followed the series faithfully as the show ventured into seldom-discussed issues such as mental health, menopause, social escorting and sexually-transmitted diseases.

With praise came also comments about its lack of gripping drama to keep viewers hooked, mandatory PSAs about government policies, and it’s overly sprawling plot lines and subplots surrounding the four families, which evolved and changed rather dramatically from when it first started out.

Image via Tanglin’s Toggle page

But for fans who have been following the show during its three-year run, goodbye is not an easy word to say, even if it’s temporary.

Screenshot via Channel 5’s Instagram post
Screenshot via Channel 5’s Instagram post
Screenshot via Channel 5’s Instagram post

An indefinite hiatus?

Some were confused as it seemed as if the show was ending for good, but Channel 5 and supervising producer Kathleen Beedles clarified that it was simply a break, and viewers can look forward to Kin, a family-based drama that’s replacing Tanglin‘s slot.

Screenshot via Channel 5’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel 5’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Channel 5’s Facebook post

Solemn words from the cast did little to alleviate the sadness that fans and crew members felt.

Emotional Farewell

A wrap party also took place to commemorate the break of the long-running series, an emotional night for cast and crew involved.

Screenshot via Jae Liew’s Instagram story

But of course, all episodes broadcast will be always there on Toggle if you can’t get enough of the drama.

With months to go before the last episode, however, some fans may be wondering if the various plot points will ever have their ends tied up given Tanglin‘s pace and complicated plot developments, along with the show’s tendency to add characters.

One thing’s for sure, however, Tanglin would be missed by fans, who’d gladly look over these details.

The good and bad of the show has become a part of everyone, after all.

Top image via Channel 5’s Facebook post

