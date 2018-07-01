 ';

Sentosa, venue for Trump-Kim peace summit, means “Peace & Tranquility”

Thanks to a naming contest 49 years ago.

By Joshua Lee | 48 mins

In what must be a very serendipitous turn of events, the Trump-Kim summit on June 12 to be held at Sentosa will actually allow the island live up to its name.

Trump-Kim Summit to be held at Sentosa’s Capella Hotel

You see, Sentosa actually means “peace and tranquility” in Malay, and is derived from the Sanskrit santosha, which means “contentment and satisfaction”.

In the 19th century, Sentosa island was known as Pulau Panjang, possibly being lumped together with the mainland. Pulau Panjang means “long island”.

Island of death

Over the years the island took on the name Pulau Blakang Mati, which means “island of death from behind”.

There are many different accounts regarding the origins of Blakang Mati.

One account says that the name points to Singapore’s past as a piracy hub.

Another account spoke of Blakang Mati Fever, which was believed to be caused by fumes from a swamp on the island. It was later found to be malaria.

In 1966, a Singapore-Canadian team conducted a $1.2million study to figure out potential uses for Pulau Blakang Mati. Ideas thrown up prior included defence, a port, and the Esso oil refinery.

In the end, it was decide that the island would be used for tourism, a “south sea island paradise” of sorts.

The Singapore Tourism Promotion Board (predecessor of the Singapore Tourism Board) suggested constructing a resort and casino, as well as a greyhound racing stadium, among other leisure activities.

The casino didn’t see the light of day, obviously, but other attractions were built, such as chalet-type hotels and natural beaches. However, “Island of Death from Behind” didn’t quite sync with the image of an idyllic tropical getaway.

“Sentosa”

In 1969, the Singapore Tourism Promotion Board launched a contest to rename the island.

Five people submitted the name “Sentosa” and all five won, splitting the $500 cash prize five-ways. 

STPB felt the name ‘Sentosa” was aligned with the tourist attraction that Singapore wanted to project.

Now, close to 50 years later, it seems Sentosa, the island of peace and tranquility, is about to live up to its name on the world stage.

