Rosmah said to be carrying S$3,683 Versace bag when she went for questioning

Talk about flaunting it when you still got it.

Carrying red bag

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was questioned for four hours on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

However, her arrival at the anti-graft headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the morning was scrutinised as she was seen supposedly carrying a S$3,683 (RM10,983) handbag.

Flanked by security guards and her lawyers, she stepped out of a silver Mercedes carrying a bright red handbag.

She was accompanied by her daughter Nooryana Najwa.

Versace

From its quilted design to the Grecian motif rings on the short straps, Rosmah’s bag bore a striking resemblance to the Demetra bag by Italian luxury fashion brand Versace, which is from the Vanitas line.

However, the Medusa round medallion charm that is a signature Versace look that comes with the bag was not visible.

The Versace Demetra is made of Barocco quilted nappa leather with Barocco printed lining and weighs at 1.1kg.

The luxury double top zip bag measures 25cm in height, has a depth of 12cm and is 31cm wide.

It also has a detachable shoulder strap and pouch pockets.

The Versace Demetra can fetch between S$2,088 (RM6,226.95) and S$3,683 (RM10,983.99).

Rosmah still has lawyers

Surprisingly, Rosmah still has lawyers who spoke on her behalf to the media:

K Kumaraendran , lawyer for Rosmah Mansor said MACC has completed recording statement from his client . She’s rendered her full cooperation and was treated well by officers pic.twitter.com/Al0jaCorib — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) June 5, 2018

“Datin Rosmah gave her utmost cooperation during the process and was treated well by investigation officers,” Rosmah’s legal team told the media after her questioning by the MACC.

They added that MACC officers had completed recording her statement and that she will “extend further cooperation” as and when it is sought.

The nature of the questioning was not made public and Rosmah’s lawyers refused to answer any further questions from the media.

But a former investigations and intelligence director at the MACC earlier told media that Rosmah would likely “be asked to reveal her bank accounts and explain about the source of the cash and jewellery found by police in two condominiums recently”.

A second team of lawyers supposedly walk out on Najib just before Rosmah’s questioning by the anti-graft agency.

