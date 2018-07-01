S’pore police car realises it beat red light, reverses like nothing happened

Singaporeans ought to thank uniformed personnel for serving society with dedication and distinction.

Advertisement

But sometimes, uniformed personnel cannot thank dashboard cameras because those trusty devices are also serving society with dedication and distinction by capturing everyone’s boo-boo.

Including the Singapore police.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is probably one of the rare chances to go “Orh hor!” at the police.

Advertisement

Beat red light

A police patrol vehicle was caught on a dashboard camera beating the red light at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 and Bukit Batok Street 31.

After some reminder in the form of a friendly high beam (because scared tapping the horn is just rude) and the bewildered look of the pedestrians, the police car reversed back to the stop line.

Because it’s the only way out of this predicament.

Check out the video:

This is quite similar to a previous enforced error committed by a commercial vehicle beside a police car:

Previously on, “Messing it up for the cameras”: